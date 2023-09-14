Positive Dolly news as Kaizer Chiefs prepare to play Royal AM - 'He looks sharp'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has revealed Keagan Dolly will be back in action for the club soon.

Dolly has been nursing a knee injury

He was one of Chiefs' key players

Ntseki's latest update on the player

WHAT HAPPENED: Dolly suffered a knee injury back in April against Sekhukhune United and has since been out of action.

The 30-year-old attacker has made 51 Premier Soccer League appearances for Chiefs since joining the Soweto giants from French League 1 outfit Montpellier in 2021.

Ntseki is confident that the versatile and experienced attacker will be back in action in the next couple of days.

Article continues below

WHAT HE SAID: "Keagan Dolly just played his first 45 minutes when we played a friendly," Ntseki told the media.

"I think we all know what type of injury he sustained. It’s not going to be just a quick return to play.

Next Match PSL KZC RAM Info

"I think he’s still going through his ‘back-to-play’ protocol – tactically and physically. But I think mentally he’s very strong, he looks sharp in terms of his tactical understanding of the game.

"Hopefully in the next week or so, he will be available for selection."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Ntseki further painted a vivid picture of the injury situation at the Naturena, "A few have them have started training with the team, but those who had a long a layoff, they still have to recover in terms of physical readiness," the tactician continued.

"But tactically we have got good quality players. The only thing that is very important is for them to learn to have the right combination, and the right physical readiness going into the next matches.

"But I must say it’s positive to have the full squad back in training and having that headache the best team to go into camp and play matches," the former Bafana Bafana coach concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dolly, who has scored 12 goals and provided four assists for Amakhosi, might make his comeback on either September 20 or 23 against SuperSport or Mamelodi Sundowns respectively.

WHAT NEXT: Dolly has to work on his match fitness to ensure he is ready to meet the Glamour Boys' demands.