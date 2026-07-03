How to get Portugal vs Spain tickets: World Cup prices, Round of 16 fixture information, last-minute sales & more

It's the Round of 16 clash that everyone wanted, especially those in the Iberian Peninsula. Spain will lock horns with their neighbours and rivals, Portugal, in Dallas on Monday (July 6), with a World Cup quarter-final spot up for grabs.

Many thought that it was the last we'd seen of Cristiano Ronaldo in World Cup action, when he was subbed off during the Croatia match, but Gonçalo Ramos' late header proved to be a winning one, and saw Portugal progress.

Will CR7 & Co. be able to break down a stubborn Spanish side though, that is yet to concede a goal at FIFA World Cup 2026? To add to the conundrum, excluding penalty shoot-out losses, La Roja are currently on a staggering 35-match unbeaten run.

It promises to be one not to be missed. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at Portugal vs Spain, and how much they will cost.

When does Portugal vs Spain kick-off?

This massive Round of 16 elimination match will take place at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium).

World Cup - Final Stage Dallas Stadium

How to buy Portugal vs Spain World Cup tickets

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much do Portugal vs Spain World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started from as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues) $225 – $540 $550 – $3,200 ($1,250) June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (Standard Venues) $225 – $540 $400 – $2,800 ($1,134) July 4 – July 7 Round of 16 $240 – $640 $650 – $4,200 ($1,518) July 9 – July 11 Quarter-finals $450 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 ($2,348) July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Portugal vs Spain World Cup: Everything you need to know

Portugal vs Spain Form

Portugal vs Spain: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Portugal vs Spain: Team news