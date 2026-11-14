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Portugal have unveiled a special tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese Football Federation have redesigned the national team's number 7 shirt in honour of the 41-year-old forward. Carlos Forbs will be the first to wear it, against Denmark in the Nations League.

After 23 years, Ronaldo retired from the Portugal national team last week. His departure ended an era in which he had become the face of the side. His number 7 shirt had taken on special significance along the way.

To preserve that significance, the Portuguese Football Federation have changed the appearance of the number 7 on the national team's shirt. The original design will remain tied to the history Ronaldo made with Portugal.

"This is another way to immortalise the significance of such a special number and honour the legacy it represents for us," the Portuguese Football Federation said. The federation made clear that the decision goes far beyond a change to the shirt.

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For the federation, Ronaldo and the number have become inseparable over the years. "There are stories, memories, achievements and emotions that will forever be linked to Cristiano Ronaldo," the statement said. The Portuguese Football Federation want to ensure that history is not lost.

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"From today, we have a different number 7 on the shirt, with the same essence and the same pride. We are preserving the previous design to immortalise a story that will never be forgotten. Thank you, Cristiano!" the federation concluded. The number Ronaldo wore for years now carries lasting symbolic significance.

Carlos Forbs will wear the redesigned number 7 against Denmark. The former Ajax forward will be the only Portugal international with that number on his back on Saturday evening, making him the first to wear the new design in an international match.

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In the stands, supporters will also mark Ronaldo's retirement on Saturday evening. According to De Telegraaf, UEFA have given permission for a standing ovation in the seventh minute of the match. Fans at the Estádio Municipal in Braga will have the chance to thank their former captain.

Over 23 years, Ronaldo made 234 appearances for Portugal and scored 146 goals. The former Ajax forward also won the European Championship with his country in 2016 and the Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

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Without his long-serving captain, head coach Jorge Jesus must lead Portugal into a new chapter. Forbs takes over the iconic number 7, but the federation's decision keeps its original design forever linked to Ronaldo's history.