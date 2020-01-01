Poor refereeing cost Kaizer Chiefs recent defeats - Middendorp

The Amakhosi mentor understands there's little he can do about match officials but he feels some decisions have contributed to his team's slump

Coach Ernst Middendorp feels a series of poor officiating has contributed to ' dip in form in recent weeks.

The 61-year-old mentor questioned how his team was denied a penalty in the 5-4 penalty loss to in the Nedbank Cup last weekend.

Dumisani Zuma was brought down in extra-time of the encounter at Makhulong Stadium and replays showed Chiefs should have been awarded a penalty which Middendorp feels could have changed the complexion of the game.

More teams

"We struggled a bit to adapt but I thought we could have been awarded a penalty during the extra-time when Dumsani Zuma was tripped with a clear chance to score," said Middendorp to the Amakhosi website.

Middendorp recalled another penalty incident which was not given in their favour against - the match Chiefs lost 2-1 at FNB Stadium two weeks ago.

"It is a run of unfortunate decisions if you start from the game we lost against SuperSport United in the league," he said.

Article continues below

"We lost against Maritzburg United last week and judging by the reviews we were denied the penalty that could have changed the game."

Nonetheless, the German coach said they will not complain about match officials, adding his team needs to keep calm and prepare for the upcoming match against .

"We will take it in the spirit of football and move on. We will remain calm, keep our focus and prepare for the next match," added Middendorp.