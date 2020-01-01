Polokwane City’s Maluleke reveals how Zuma inspired him

The Rise and Shine skipper is undecided on when to hang up his boots, saying he feels like a youngster

midfielder and skipper Jabulani Maluleke reveals why he’s inspired by former Bafana Bafana striker Sibusiso Zuma.

‘Mavocha’ says he once told his ex-SuperSport United teammate, ‘Rhee’ that he will play in the South African top-flight until at the age of 38.

The Rise and Shine skipper is one of the most experienced players in the top-flight as he turned 38 on Tuesday, saying he feels like a 21-year-old.

“I feel blessed and I thank the Lord for the day I was born and for keeping me until this day,” Maluleke told FarPost.



“Discipline, dedication and the love that I have for the game has kept me going each and every day when I come into training thinking of where I come from because it has not been an easy journey to be where I am today since the days of Dynamos.



“Yeah, it has been a long journey a bit of a rough patch and also good memories but at the moment I am focusing on the good memories because the game has been well for me and it has treated me good.”



Speaking about his future and on when he will hang up his boots, the Chiawelo-born creative midfielder explains he is taking it one season at a time, revealing what he told the former marksman.

“I am taking it season by season and we will see how far it goes,” he added.

“So far I am feeling fresh like I am 21 so the day I feel like I don’t want to wake up anymore, you don’t want to go to training that’s the day you should hang up your boots but at the moment if I wake up with a smile on myself looking forward to training and games, I feel I am still fresh.

“If I can tell you a joke; back then when I was at SuperSport United I was discussing with Sibusiso Zuma, I was honoured to play and share the dressing room with him.

“So back then I think he was 38 and I told him that one day I will reach 38 (playing football) and here we are today.”