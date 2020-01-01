Polokwane City’s Mahlasela grateful to ‘patient’ Kaizer Chiefs

The on-loan midfielder has thanked Amakhosi for being patient with him amidst his injury struggles

After struggling to hit the ground running owing to injuries at , midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela explains that his confidence is slowly coming back whilst thanking his new club, for the opportunity.

The former Bloemfontein attacker was loaned to Rise and Shine last week and made his debut on Saturday against FC. He also revealed his frustrations due to a lack of game-time at Naturena.

Mahlasela has revealed how he was lucky he sustained an injury immediately after joining the Soweto giants, adding that he will remain grateful to the 50-year-old Premier Soccer League ( ) giants.

“I was fortunate to get injured just after joining a club that takes good care of its players like Chiefs. The fact that I got this opportunity is because of Chiefs,” Mahlasela told the media.

“I thank Chiefs and I also want to thank Polokwane because they were not forced to give me such an opportunity.

“I nearly lost my mind because of frustrations since I was not playing at Chiefs due to injuries. That has put me behind from the rest of the players.

“I am still trying to work hard and reach the level of other players. I am working very hard and I also pray that I don’t get injured again because my confidence is coming back.”

Speaking about his new home in Polokwane under coach Clinton Larsen, the 28-year-old added he respects the opportunity granted to him by the Limpopo-based club.

“I am not taking this opportunity given to me by Polokwane without the respect it deserves. This will help me and I need to work very hard and impress the coach,” he continued.

“Secondly, I have to impress and give my best to ensure the club moves away from the position it finds in to secure a decent spot on the log table.”

The nippy midfielder joined Ernst Middendorp’s men from Phunya Sele Sele in 2018 but a spate of injuries have hampered his progress at Naturena.

With Polokwane sitting at the bottom of the log flirting with relegation, Larsen will hope the Sebokeng-born midfielder can inspire his side to safety as they will face on Sunday away from home.