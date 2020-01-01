Polokwane City would be fighting for top eight if Larsen was appointed earlier - Mashumba

The Limpopo side has been battling against relegation for the better part of this season but the Zimbabwean forward has confidence in their coach

forward Charlton Mashumba says they would have been fighting for a Top Eight finish if coach Clinton Larsen was appointed earlier in this season.

Larsen took over from Serb Zlatko Krmpotic in December and continued leading the struggling team in their fight to avoid demotion from the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Polokwane City are in 14th position, two places from the bottom and three points better than basement side Black .

Although Larsen’s tenure has been difficult, yielding six league defeats, three wins and a draw, Mashumba retains faith in the coach’s ability to help them steer clear off the relegation zone if league action continues.

“I like Larsen very much,” Mashumba said as per Daily Sun.

“Larsen is a good coach who knows how to get the best out of players. He is a very fair and straight forward coach who wants us to give our best all the time. Since he took over the team, we have been playing good football and I think we were unlucky in matches we lost or drew.

“I also think if he took over the team earlier we could have been talking a different story regarding the position we are in. I think we could have been fighting for a top-eight position like last season.”

Polokwane City finished fifth last season under Jozef Vukusic with Mashumba managing just two league goals in 11 league appearances.

The Zimbabwean has found the back of the net six times so far in 20 games this term including a hat-trick in the 5-3 defeat to away.

“I am happy with my performances but I believe I could have done better,” said Mashumba.

“But the only problem I have is the position of the team. I think we could have done much better. It’s tough now to train alone because of the lockdown. But I am doing the best at home and I feel fine. All you have to do is to be professional and work as hard as you can using what you have to stay fit.”

While the forward is not much concerned about his individual contribution, he remains Polokwane City’s top scorer in the current campaign.