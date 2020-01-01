Polokwane City vs Orlando Pirates: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Buccaneers are hoping to continue their dominance over Rise and Shine, who are a rejuvenated side

are set to take on in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

Rise and Shine ended their nine-match losing run in the league when they defeated 2-0 at home on Saturday afternoon.

Clinton Larsen, who oversaw his first win as Polokwane coach, will be looking to guide the Limpopo outfit to another victory against an improving Pirates side.

The Buccaneers extended their unbeaten run to four matches in the league when they drew 1-1 with Bloemfontein away on Saturday afternoon.

It was the first time Pirates had dropped points under Josef Zinnbauer, who will be keen to ensure that his side returns to winning ways against a rejuvenated Polokwane outfit.

Game Polokwane City v Orlando Pirates Date Tuesday, January 6 Time 19:30 SA time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS11

Polokwane have not reported any injuries ahead of their clash with Bucs and they don't have suspension concerns.

Larsen will be hoping that Zimbabwean marksman Charlton Mashumba, who netted in the win over Chippa, rises to the occasion once again.

Polokwane find themselves on the 12th spot on the league standings and a win over Pirates will see them move further away from the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Pirates are expected to welcome back their talisman Thembinkosi Lorch after he missed their clash with Celtic having already served his two-match suspension.

Frank Mhango is the man to watch out for in Zinnbauer's side, after he netted three goals in his last two league games and he could be key to a win in Limpopo.

Pirates are currently placed on the sixth spot on the league standings and they will move closer to the top four if they overcome Polokwane.

Match Preview

Polokwane snapped their four-match losing run at home in the league when they defeated Chippa.

They also kept their first clean sheet since August 2019 and they will be looking to win two league matches in a row for the first time this season.

On the other hand, Pirates are winless in their last three away league matches having recorded one defeat and two successive draws.



They have registered only one win on the road this season and their clash with Rise and Shine presents an opportunity to improve their away record.

In head-to-head stats since the 2013/14 season, Polokwane and Pirates have clashed in 13 league matches.

Bucs have dominated this fixture registering six wins compared to one for Rise and Shine, while six matches were drawn.

Pirates are looking to complete a league double over Polokwane, having claimed a 3-2 home win at Orlando Stadium two months ago.