Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Brazilians have a chance to overtake Amakhosi at the top of the standings but that's if they win and their rivals drop points in the other match

return to their familiar ground, Loftus Versveld Stadium, for their encounter against .

This time, the Brazilians will be the visiting team and they will hope for a better result after losing at the same venue to two weeks ago.

Pitso Mosimane's men are desperate for a win that will keep their title hopes alive and also keep on their toes.

Game Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Wednesday, September 2 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 3.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS3

Squads & Team News

Sundowns head into this clash with a depleted squad after several of their key players were reported injured on Tuesday.

Sibusiso Vilakazi is nursing a knee injury, Andile Jali and Mosa Lebusa both have a hamstring strain while Phakamani Mahlambi and Gaston Sirino are struggling with ankle injuries.

Denis Onyango is recovering from a hip injury while Rivaldo Coetzee has a calf strain but the club said the two players have shown signs of improvement.

That's seven first-team players and Mosimane will have to improvise in order to compete against Polokwane City.

Given the quality and depth in his squad, Mosimane may worry very little about this - but the fact that he's facing a team fighting for its life at the bottom of the log, means this isn't going to be an easy encounter.

Players such as Tiyani Mabunda and Lyle Lakay could get a start in midfield with Lebohang Maboe pushed high up the field.

Themba Zwane could play as a supporting striker if Maboe is deployed as a false 9 just like was the case last season.

Clinton Larsen is under immense pressure to get Polokwane City out of the relegation zone in the remaining two matches of the season.

And he is likely to call on his most experienced players to save the team from going down to the NFD.

Those players include Kabelo Mahlasela, George Chigova and Charlton Mashumba, who formed the spine when City played out a goalless draw against Bloemfontein .

But this encounter could see the return of Mohammed Anas and Jabu Maluleke to the starting XI as Rise and Shine need goals to save themselves.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats, Polokwane City and Mamelodi Sundowns have met 16 times across all competitions.

The Brazilians have won eight of the 16 matches to Polokwane City's five while the other three matches ended in draws.

During that process, Sundowns scored 24 goals and conceded just 12 to further highlight their dominance over Rise and Shine.

As things stand, City are placed 16th on the log with 25 points from 28 matches while Sundowns are on 53 points from the same number of games.