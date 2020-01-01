Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Amakhosi again have an opportunity to stretch their lead at the top of the table by six points following Mamelodi Sundowns' 1-1 draw on Friday

will travel to Tshwane to visit for their 24th league game of the season with one thing in mind - stretching their lead at the top of the log and moving away from second-placed .

made things easier for the Glamour Boys by holding Sundowns to a draw on Friday night and Ernst Middendorp knows his side cannot afford to drop more points.

However, Rise and Shine are certainly not going to be a walk in the park for Middendorp's men after giving them problems in the past.

This means he needs better planning and proper structure to dismantle their defence while he also needs to organise his defence to avoid a repeat of the mistake that happened in midweek where they conceded in the 89th minute of the game against .

Game Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, August 15 Time 3:30 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on and SABC 1 and SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SABC1/SS4

Squads & Team News

Amakhosi have not reported any injuries ahead of the clash against Polokwane City.

While there were concerns Leonardo Castro may be injured, Middendorp said he expected the lanky striker to be fit for Saturday's clash as he was just cramping against Wits.

This means the German mentor has a large squad to choose his best XI from but all eyes will be on whether or not club captain Itumeleng Khune is back in the camp.

The veteran goalkeeper was left out of the matchday squad for the Wits game - and Middendorp said it's because Khune missed a few training sessions with the team.

Nonetheless, Daniel Akpeyi is the club's No.1 goalkeeper this season, and he is again expected to keep his place in the starting line-up after pulling off some stunning saves in midweek.

Middendorp is likely to call on to the more experienced players such as Kearyn Baccus and Siphelele Ntshangase to help Willard Katsande in midfield after experimenting with Nkosingiphile Ngcobo in the previous game.

While the 20-year-old Ngcobo did extremely well as an attacking midfielder, he offered very little in terms of assisting the team to defend.

Furthermore, Reeve Frosler returns from a one-match suspension - and his versatility gives Middendorp more options in defence and attack.

With Peter Shalulile closing in on Gabadinho Mhango after scoring his 13th goal against Sundowns, it will be interesting to see if Samir Nurkovic can also score his 13th of the season as he's currently sitting on 12 league goals.

Polokwane City have struggled for positive results this season and Clinton Larsen is likely to rely on more experienced players to move them up the log.

Kabelo Mahlasela was recently told by Chiefs that his contract will not be renewed but he's highly rated by Larsen.

He will now get the chance to face his former club and show them what they have lost in him.

Captain Jabulani Maluleke is another player Larsen is likely to call upon to stabilise his midfield after doing brilliantly in the past.

Their problem has been in the goalkeeping department where the technical team has had to make several changes before the suspension of the season, but George Chigova could be the man tasked with keeping Amakhosi at bay due to his experience.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats, both Kaizer Chiefs and Polokwane City have met 17 times across all competitions since 2013.

Chiefs have dominated this fixture with eight wins to City's three while the other six matches ended in draws.

Article continues below

The Glamour Boys have scored 28 goals in those 17 matches, while Rise and Shine have scored just 14.

Polokwane City beat Chiefs 1-0 in the first round of the season, thanks to Jabulani Maluleke's penalty goal.

Middendorp's men are currently top of the standings with 49 points from 23 games while Rise and Shine find themselves in 14th place with 23 points from 24 points.