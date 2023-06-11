Polokwane City to sign Orlando Pirates midfielder Collins Makgaka? - agent provides update

Kieran Brown, the agent of Orlando Pirates midfielder Collins Makgaka, has opened up on what the future holds for the player.

Makgaka has been at Pirates for three seasons

But since he has arrived, he has struggled for game time

Now his agent speaks about the player's future

WHAT HAPPENED? Since signing for the Buccaneers before the start of the 2020/21 season, Makgaka has struggled for game time at Pirates. He has never played more than nine Premier Soccer League games in a season at the Soweto giants.

That has thrown his Buccaneers future into doubt amid a report by Soccer Laduma that Polokwane City are interested in him.

But Brown says the midfielder has extended his stay at Pirates although they have provided the 2022/23 PSL runners-up with other alternatives to ensure the player enjoys more game time. But Pirates are yet to respond to what the player's camp has proposed.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Pirates activated Collins Makgaka’s two-year club option a couple of months back to extend his contract,” Brown told KickOff.

“So, as it stands he will be staying at Pirates this winter. We have requested various options with the club, but they are yet to confirm.

“Collins is in desperate need of playing time, and it’s important he gets this next season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Signing for Polokwane City would see Makgaka returning to Limpopo Province where he used to play for Baroka FC. It will be a familiar environment for them and the PSL returnees would need him as an experienced player to help them maintain their top-flight league status.

Staying at Pirates might see him continuing as a fringe player as the Buccaneers already have top performers in midfield and are also looking to bolster their middle of the park as they prepare for a return to the Caf Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAKGAKA? The former Baroka star will now wait for Pirates' response to what his camp requested.