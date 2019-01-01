Polokwane City sign goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe from Jomo Cosmos

The South African-born shot-stopper is hoping to make the most this opportunity after penning a three-year deal with Rise and Shine

Jomo Cosmos goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe has confirmed that he is joining ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper announced his departure from the Vooslorus-based side in an interview with the club's website.

He confirmed that he has signed a three-year deal with Rise and Shine, who are looking to be more competitive in the new domestic campaign, especially after qualifying for the MTN8.

“Yes it’s true I’ve moved to Polokwane City. I signed a three-year deal with them and I’m hoping to make the best of this opportunity because it’s very important to my career,” said Chibwe.

Chibwe spent a season with Ezenkosi after joining them from the now-defunct Platinum Stars at the start of the 2018/19 season.

He played a crucial role in helping Cosmos beat FC in the Last 32 of the Nedbank Cup earlier this year.

Chibwe, who turns 26 on June 17, featured in 25 league matches for Jomo Sono's side and kept nine clean sheets.

He will compete with the likes of Harold Ndlovu and George Chigova for a place in Rise and Shine's starting line-up.

Article continues below

Chigova has been Polokwane City's number one for several years, but Ndlovu made a few appearances as coach Jozef Vukusic wanted to increase competition among his goalkeepers.

However, with Vukusic seemingly on his way out of the club after reportedly tendering his resignation last week, it remains to be seen if Chibwe will get as much game time as he did during his time with Ezenkosi.