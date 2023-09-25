Polokwane City held AmaZulu FC to a goalless draw in a Premier Soccer League assignment at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Polokwane & AmaZulu draw 0-0

Usuthu are now on 10 points

12th placed Polokwane are on seven points

TELL ME MORE: AmaZulu came into the match as favourites owing to their top-flight experience and quality, as opposed to their hosts who were promoted from the second tier.

In the first half, neither of the two teams could create meaningful scoring chances owing to a lack of creativity by the midfielders and attackers in equal measure.

It was better in the second half, with AmaZulu having a lion's share of possession, but couldn't find a way past the determined Polokwane goalkeeper Manuel Sapunga.

Article continues below

Sede Dion and Augustine Kwem should have done better when they were through on goal but failed to compose themselves.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After getting a point, AmaZulu are now placed sixth on the table with 10 points from the seven matches they have played.

Next matches PSL SWA AMZ Info PSL POL RAM Info

The draw was the fourth time Usuthu have shared spoils this season. They have won twice and lost once.

Polokwane have collected seven points after two wins, a draw and three losses. As a result, they are 12th on the PSL table - level on points with 11th-placed Orlando Pirates.

OUR MVP: Equatorial Guinea shot-stopper Sapunga should be thanked for his bravery that helped Rise and Shine get a valuable point.

The 31-year-old pulled three fantastic saves to stop Usuthu from getting maximum points.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Backpage

Backpage

Backpage

WHAT NEXT: AmaZulu will fancy their chances of getting into the top five in the next round of fixtures only if they can be ruthless in front of the goal.

Polokwane must be happy with their exploits in the South African top tier thus far. Early signs indicate they can qualify for the 2024 MTN8.