Polokwane City not in a hurry to hire a coach but open to selling players – Tema

The Rise and Shine official confirms they are not going to stop players from leaving

Chief Operations Officer Tincy Tema says they are willing to listen to offers regarding their players such as strikers Puleng Tlolane, Walter Musona, and Mohamed Anas.

The Rise and Shine official also explains they are still shocked following their relegation from the Premier Soccer League ( ) to the National First Division (NFD), but added they will bounce back to the top-flight.

Apart from Tlolane, Anas, and Musona, the Limpopo-based club is also open to negotiations for players such as goalkeeper Cyril Chibwe, Charlton Mashumba, Salulani Phiri, Nicholas Motloung, Mpho Mvelase, Sibusiso Hlubi and Lesiba Nku, as they are still with the team.

“They are still with us but as we said before, we are not going to stop them if they want to leave,” said Tema as quoted by Daily Sun.

“We are willing to listen to offers from any team that wants our players.”

Speaking about their ambitions to return to the South African top-flight, Tema says there is a number of coaches interested in the job but they need the right candidate to lead them back to the elite division.

“You know, we are still shocked about being relegated to the championship,” he added.

“We are not going to rush to make decisions that might cost us in the future. We want to take time when it comes to making a decision on the new coach.

“There are many coaches who have applied for our coaching job, but we need to appoint the right candidate.

“Our aim is to return to the top-flight as soon as possible. And to do that you need good planning. But I think next week we might be able to tell you who will be our coach.”

After finishing 15th on the log table, City recently parted ways with coach Clinton Larsen and parted ways with skipper Jabulani Maluleke as well as experienced goalkeeper George Chigova.

Meanwhile, the veteran midfielder ‘Mavocha’ has been reportedly linked with a move to Black whilst Chigova has already joined SuperSport United where he will look to challenge Ronwen Williams for the number one spot.