Polokwane City go top while Chippa United and Stellenbosch remain winless

We take a look at PSL action on Saturday, as the Limpopo side beat Matsatsantsa to assume the lead in the PSL table

shot to the top of the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings following a 2-1 win over visiting SuperSport United at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Goals from Nicholas Motloung, Puleng Tlolane and Salulani Phiri carried the day for Polokwane who dislodged from the summit and recorded a second straight win.

The visitors, who spent the entire second half with 10 men following a red card to left-back Onismor Bhasera got their consolation goal from Aubrey Modiba’s converted penalty.

SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo might be ruing his decision to use the in-form duo of Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza as substitutes in the second half.

Polokwane will now be guaranteed top spot for at least three days until Kaizer Chiefs play Amazulu on Tuesday.

SuperSport were not convincing upfront as they slid down from fourth place to sixth on the log.

They were duly punished for their bluntness in front of goal when Motloung, on the other end, fired Polokwane upfront with a headed goal on the half-hour mark.

Tembo then responded by pulling out Sipho Mbule for Jammie Webber 10 minutes from half-time but the switch never worked as Polokwane went into the break leading 1-0.

Worse still, SuperSport defender Bhasera was sent off on the stroke of half-time for a nasty lunge on Sibusiso Hlubi.

Gabuza's introduction then appeared to have given SuperSport a boost in their attack. Tembo pulled out Webber for Grobler to come on 20 minutes from time.

With Grobler’s first attempt at goal five minutes later, he saw his shot take a slight deflection off Motloung.

As SuperSport pressed for an equaliser, their efforts were frustrated by Tlolane’s goal, a fine curled shot after he was released by goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe in a 78th-minute counter-attack.

Chibwe was to turn villain three minutes from time when he brought down Grobler inside the penalty box to allow Modiba to reduce arrears from the spot.

Hopes for a SuperSport equaliser were then dashed by Salulani Phiri’s injury-time low drive beyond the reach of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to end the match as a contest.

The afternoon's experience became worse for SuperSport who had Grobler yellow-carded for a foul on Phiri and the league’s top-scorer will be suspended for SuperSport’s next match against .

Elsewhere, Waseem Issacs' brace was not enough to help Stellenbosch register their first Premier Soccer League (PSL) win, following a 2-2 draw with Black at Cape Town Stadium.

An injury-time strike by Karabo Tshepe salvaged a point for Leopards who also had Robert Ng’ambi grabbing their other goal.

The draw saw Stellenbosch continue to flirt with the bottom of the log in 12th position, while Leopards are in position 12.

At Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, another stalemate was recorded when visiting Bloemfontein held to a goalless draw.

Chippa remained winless this season and notched a fourth draw in six matches and are placed 13th on the standings.