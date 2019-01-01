Polokwane City fire coach Zaltko Krmpotic

Rise and Shine are without a head coach after deciding to release the Serbian mentor from his contract

have officially parted ways with coach Zaltko Krmpotic with immediate effect.

Krmpotic's sacking comes on the back of City's five losses on the trot, and the club felt he was no longer the right man for the job.

In a statement released on Friday, Rise and Shine said Krmpotic met with chairman Johnny Mogaladi and the parties agreed to part ways.

The Polokwane-based outfit said both parties have already signed a mutual termination contract to end their relationship two-year relationship.

"It is with regret that we announce the departure of Zlatko Krmpotic as the head coach of Polokwane City Football Club," reads the statement.

"Despite the best efforts of the club, the head coach and all parties involved with the club, recent results on the field of play, have, unfortunately, not gone in our favour.

"This has prompted the club and the head coach to reconsider the position of Zlatko as the head coach of the club.

"In the circumstances, pursuant to a meeting between club chairman Mr. Johnny Mogaladi and the head coach it was agreed, in the best interest of the club, that the club and head coach part ways in an amicable manner.

"Accordingly, the parties have signed a mutual termination of their contract of employment with immediate effect. As of this morning, Zlatko has been relieved of his duties and is no longer the head coach of Polokwane City FC," concluded the statement.

As things stand, Polokwane City sit in eighth position on the log with 13 points from 10 league games.

They lost 5-3 to in midweek; the lost the Polokwane City management accepted as a failure given their standards after finishing in the top half of the log last season.