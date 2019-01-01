Polokwane City coach Jozef Vukusic confirms departure

Despite leading Rise an Shine to an impressive fifth, the Slovakian manager has announced his departure

Polokwane City coach Jozef Vukisic has confirmed his departure from Rise and Shine but will finalise the termination of his contract before looking for a new job.

The Slovakian mentor guided the Polokwane-based club to a fifth-place finish in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and has revealed that his has left the team in the hands of assistant coach Bernard Molekwa.

“I have decided to leave . I have already informed Bernard Molekwa (City team manager and assistant coach) because I worked closely with him at the club. Over the few days, I will inform the chairman (Johnny Mogaladi) that I’m leaving,” Vukusic told Phakaaathi.

Having arrived at the beginning of the season to replace Belgian manager Luc Eymael, Vukusic made his mark at City, but says he has engaged his family regarding his future.

In addition, Polokwane City managed to secure 11 wins and netted 38 goals as they qualified for the MTN8 next season.

“Like I said to you last week that I’ll speak to my family about my future and we felt that the best way was for me not to continue with Polokwane,” he added.

“I wanted to be fair to Polokwane and let them be aware now that I’m leaving so that they could have time to look for my replacement. I did that out of respect for the club and my chairman, and of course the supporters who have been kind to me,” said Vukusic.

Although there will undoubtedly be many suitors preparing themselves to engage the coach, Vukusic said he is not looking for a job as yet.

“No, the process of finding a new job will start when I have finalised terminating my contract with Polokwane. I want to finish my relationship with them first, it’s only fair to do that,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Rise and Shine are set to face reigning champions in the opening fixture of the MTN8 competition.