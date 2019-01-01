Polokwane City beat the new Kaizer Chiefs – Krmpotic

After the Polokwane City coach praised his charges, Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp demanded an improvement from his team

Following their first 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) defeat at the hands of , coach Ernst Middendorp was left to lament the long balls played by his men.

The German manager failed to lead his troops to their fourth PSL win as they suffered through a penalty courtesy of Jabulani Maluleke at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Speaking after the clash, the Glamour Boys boss expressed they have to play better in their next game, stating they have to minimize their errors.

“It wasn’t our game. We played consistent long balls. It was good central defensive work from their opponents. We had too many long balls on our side,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

“On the other side, we had possibilities to equalise or to make it happen, we tried but we didn’t find the right keys. We had to be calm and more composed but that was definitely missing in our game today."

Although the Soweto giants made all the attempts to bounce back in the clash, they could not beat goalkeeper Cyril Chibwe who had an outstanding game for coach Zlatko Krmpotic’s side.

“If you allow them to have a 1-0 lead with the penalty, then it’s even more difficult because this team they sit back with nine guys around,” he continued.

“And then you have to have quick ball circulation and not with high balls in the centre-back roles and we have been too erratic. We have to do it differently and we can do it differently,” concluded Middendorp.

Despite the defeat, Chiefs remain at the top of the table with 10 points from four games where they have amassed three victories plus one draw.

In their next game, Chiefs will face away from home on September 24 and the German boss will demand a better performance from his men.

Meanwhile, Middendorp’s counterpart Krmpotic has heaped praise on his charges as he called the victory one of the biggest in the 2019/20 season so far.

“This was a big game. This is Kaizer Chiefs, not like Kaizer Chiefs from before. Kaizer Chiefs now make high pressure, middle pressure, you know it is too much a better team than before," Krmpotic told SuperSport TV.

“We played good in the first half and after we scored we came back to defend the result. I spoke to my players afterwards and said to them that we need one goal more.

“But okay, I’m not so satisfied with the play but it was a big competition for us. It’s a big three points. Congratulations to my players and to a good opponent and for everyone," reacted the Rise and Shine coach.