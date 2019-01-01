Pollen Ndlanya: Kaizer Chiefs have not turned their season around just yet

The retired striker has cautioned Amakhosi ahead of their clash with a lower division side at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 18

Ex- striker Pollen Ndlanya feels that his former side has not reached a turning point despite securing their spot in this season's Nedbank Cup final.

The Soweto giants showed real character during their semi-final clash against as they fought back to win 4-2 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Ndlanya, who had two stints with Chiefs in the 90s, stated that Amakhosi should be wary of their final opponents, TS Galaxy, who are campaigning in the National First Division (NFD).



"It is good for Chiefs. The victory has come as a massive boost for their team spirit and confidence," Ndlanya told Goal.

"However, they will be up against a good team with an intelligent coach (Dan Malesela), who is also very experienced," the former forward continued.

Malesela masterminded Chiefs' rivals Lamontville ' downfall in another semi-final clash as Galaxy secured a 3-1 win after extra-time at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.



"He is an inspiration to young and upcoming coaches in the country. So, it won't be easy for Chiefs against Galaxy," he added.

"The pressure will obviously be on Chiefs because they have been underachieving for years now and it is their chance to end their (five-year) trophy drought," he said.

Chiefs' hopes of winning this season's PSL title have been dashed and they are now looking to ensure that they secure a top-eight finish in the competition.



Nicknamed Trompies, Ndlanya explained that it is difficult to tell whether or not the reaching Nedbank Cup final can galvanise Amakhosi's league season.



"Honestly, it is up to them as a team. Chiefs have been very inconsistent in the league this season," Trompies explained.



"They have the potential to do well in their remaining league matches (four), but it all depends on how much they want it (top eight finish)," Ndlanya concluded.

