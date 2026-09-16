Manuel Pellegrini has come out fighting in defence of his Moroccan forward Abdessamad Ezzalzouli after the player was targeted on social media over his part in an initiative to support the residents of Ceuta. The Real Betis coach stressed the need to keep football and politics apart.

Villarreal and Real Betis had taken to the pitch at "La Cerámica" on Monday wearing shirts bearing the slogan "We are all from Ceuta", a gesture of solidarity with the city's residents.

That shirt landed Ezzalzouli, born in Morocco and raised in the Spanish city of Elche, with a flood of criticism, insults and threats from Moroccan followers online. He deleted the only photo he had posted on his Instagram account in a bid to stem the wave of attacks.

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Within hours, the Morocco international issued a statement to set out his position, insisting the initiative was not political and carried no offence towards his country.

Ezzalzouli said: "I want to clarify something first. At no point was the shirt relating to the residents of the city of Ceuta used for a political purpose or to offend my people, the Moroccan people. This shirt carried a social character to support the city's residents and its people, regardless of their nationality, after they went through difficult circumstances."

He added: "This is not an apology to anyone, and anyone who wants to exploit the matter to cast doubt on my love for my country is free to do so. I will carry on living every day with my head held high, and I will continue to represent my roots with pride and sacrifice."

"Politics divides and football unites"

Speaking at his press conference on Wednesday ahead of the clash with Getafe, Pellegrini revealed he had spoken with Ezzalzouli, then delivered a wider message on the relationship between the two worlds.

The Chilean coach said, as highlighted by Spanish newspaper "Marca": "I spoke with Abdessamad, and I speak with all the players. It is not easy, but I believe that Abdessamad gave an extremely important response."

"I will give my opinion not only because of this incident, but because of what football and politics represent," he added. "Football is one of the elements of unity. No one cares about the political ideology of the person standing beside them, as everyone supports the same team."

Pellegrini continued: "Football should never be a cause for division, but rather should be a means of unity. Politics divides, and football unites."

His final word left no doubt: "We must try to separate some of the inappropriate comments. An incident has occurred that can be analysed from different angles, so let the politicians analyse it, and let the athletes carry on uniting all countries through their clubs."

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