Police respond to social media bomb hoax after Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca AFL final at Loftus Versveld

South African Police Service spokesperson Athlenda Mathe has dismissed rumours there was a bomb threat at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

There was a bomb hoax before Downs, Wydad game

Fans turned up in thousands

SAPS responds

TELL ME MORE: Fake news spread on social media that a man had been seen planting a bomb at Loftus Versfeld where the second leg of the African Football League between Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca was scheduled to be played.

It created unnecessary tensions but despite that, the Brazilians faithful filled the venue to cheer their team to victory.

SAPS, through Mathe, has now clarified to the public what happened ahead of one of the biggest games in the continent this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Making hoax bomb threats is a crime; the person in [the] video and picture is a service provider who was contracted to supply and display pyrotechnics, [fireworks] displays at the end of the game," Mathe wrote on X.

"In [the] video, he is accompanied by SAPS officers as he is busy setting these devices up."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Starburst Pyrotechnics, which was the contracted company to set up the fireworks, was not amused by the hoax.

"Unfortunately, individuals are posting without applying common sense nor verifying information with the correct authorities before posting on social media. All permits were issued and all safety and police authorities were notified," the company responded to the public through a statement.

"I hope after this incident, more of the public know what professional pyrotechnics looks like and hopefully spread more publicity for the industry and less fake news."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tens of thousands were present at Tshwane to experience the historic fixture that ended in Sundowns' favour.

WHAT NEXT: Masandawana coach Mokwena was left delighted with his achievement after failing to perform well in MTN8 and the Carling Knockout.

The 36-year-old can now focus on the Caf Champions League outing with confidence after beating the best teams to secure the AFL trophy.