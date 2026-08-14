Rodri's impending departure is driving Manchester City's transfer plans. The 30-year-old Spaniard is in all likelihood on the verge of a move to Barcelona, with negotiations between the two clubs already in full swing.

To fill the gap in central midfield straight away, City's decision-makers have settled on their preferred option: Enzo Fernandez is set to move to Manchester. The 25-year-old Argentine has already indicated that he wants to join the Cityzens.

Talks with Chelsea are proving extremely complicated, though, as the Londoners have their own ideas about the financial framework. The Blues have made it unmistakably clear under which conditions they would let their key player leave, and have set a deadline: By today at 6pm, an offer must be on the table that fully meets the demands of the London club's leadership.

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How much are Manchester City offering for Enzo Fernandez?

That is exactly where the deal now threatens to stall. Manchester City are preparing an official offer for today which, according to the reports, amounts to around €120 million.

Yet that figure still falls short of Chelsea's valuation. The decision-makers at Stamford Bridge are demanding the equivalent of around €140 million for the sale of the Argentina international.

Chelsea are under no pressure whatsoever to negotiate over Enzo Fernandez

Whether the Blues will even return to the negotiating table once City's offer arrives remains unclear, or whether they will flatly refuse any further talks. As Fernandez's contract in London still runs until 2032, the club are in a comfortable negotiating position.

Chelsea are under no financial or sporting pressure to let the midfielder go. Both the €140 million asking price and the 6pm deadline have so far remained set in stone. The Londoners have made their position clear, leaving the situation finely poised shortly before the ultimatum.