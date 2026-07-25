According to Sky, Manchester City have now made a concrete move for Diomande too. The English runners-up have yet to submit a written offer, but they have reportedly told RB verbally they are willing to put 100 million euros on the table for Diomande, including bonus payments. From the perspective of last season's Bundesliga third-placed side, though, that is too little.

A report by The Athletic says Real Madrid have also made contact with Leipzig and spoken to the Bundesliga club's decision-makers about Diomande. The report adds that Real are actively working to lure the 19-year-old to the Bernabeu.

Skyare meanwhile already reporting a first offer from the Spanish runners-up. It is said to have been worth a base fee of 90 million euros plus 10 million euros in bonus payments, taking the total package to 100 million euros. Leipzig, however, are said to have politely declined.

If Brahim Diaz leaves Madrid, that could give those efforts fresh momentum. The Morocco international is considered a candidate for sale, and Diomande would be a high-class replacement in attack.

Signing the Ivory Coast international this summer is still a mammoth task. Leipzig do not want to let Diomande go again after just one year. The Saxony club are also said to have rejected an offer from Liverpool worth around 100 million euros in total, similar to the figures now being mentioned for Real and City. Anyone wanting to sign Diomande will probably have to make an offer in the region of 130 million euros.

PSG were recently considered favourites in the battle for Yan Diomande

So far, even Paris Saint-Germain have not been prepared to spend that much money. The Champions League winners hold major interest in Diomande and had recently always been considered the leading favourites for his signature. If Real were genuinely to get serious and keep bidding, it would bring fresh movement to the tug-of-war over the dribble-strong youngster.

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Diomande is still under contract at Leipzig until 2030. RB would probably like to offer the Ivorian a new deal on improved terms to boost their chances of keeping him. Last summer, Leipzig paid a transfer fee of 20 million euros to CD Leganes, and Diomande made a flying start in his first Bundesliga season.

Across all competitions, he racked up 15 goals and 11 assists in 46 appearances. At the World Cup, Diomande then became a regular starter for Ivory Coast and registered one assist in four tournament appearances. The Ivorians were knocked out in the round of 32 by Norway, losing narrowly 2-1 to Erling Haaland and Co.