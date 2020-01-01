Pointless to win Player of the Season if Kaizer Chiefs does not win title - Manyama

The Amakhosi midfielder has been one of the outstanding PSL players this season but he is refusing to boast about just his personal glory

midfielder Lebogang Manyama says he is not only reading about his individual performances but to "push in the same direction" with his teammates for a first Premier Soccer League ( ) title since 2015.

Log leaders Chiefs are four points clear of second-placed , although they have played a game more, as they bid to end a five-year title drought.

One of the key figures in their campaign includes Manyama who has scored six league goals and managed eight assists.

More teams

Only Samir Nurkovic (11 goals) and Leonardo Castro (seven goals) have scored more than Manyama at Chiefs this season.

But with the 29-year-old instrumental in both scoring and assists, he appears to be the current best player at Amakhosi.

“I think if people say I have been a revelation [this season]‚ I wouldn’t agree with that because I don’t think individually,” said Manyama as per Sowetan Live.

“Obviously I do hear about certain things but when it comes to a team I think I’m more for the team. I think most importantly I’m very happy for where the team is and I’m very happy to have contributed.

"It’s what’s I wanted to do from the start and I think most of the guys in the team know that I fight for the team first before the individual talk.

“For me, the most important thing is that we’re trying our best to put Chiefs where it belongs. So we started very well and we’re about to finish and I think we can do it and we know we can do it but it won’t take individual work. I think it’s all going to work out for the team if we push in the same direction as we’ve been together the whole season.

"So I don’t really think much into what I’ve done myself because at the end of the day I have had people assisting me and the people that have scored from my assists are also doing a very good job. So it’s a collective effort I think.”

While at Manyama was crowned the 2016/17 PSL Footballer of the Season award, an accolade he is touted to be in the running to win again this season.

“I’m humbled to hear that. I’ve heard even from people who’ve done big things for South African football and it’s quite humbling‚” Manyama said.

“I want to thank all those that think I deserve that‚ but ja, it’s credit to working hard and never giving up. I play for the team and I don’t think about these things."

But he says it would not make sense for him to be recognised as the league's best player this season if Chiefs fail to be crowned PSL champions in the event that football continues.

“And if it doesn’t happen‚ look what’s more important is where Chiefs are. It all depends on where Chiefs ends up but I think it’s kind of pointless if I get the award and Chiefs doesn’t win any trophy," said Manyama.

Article continues below

"I won’t feel the same. So I’d rather [win it] if we’re champions. It would make sense in that way. But ja, it’s quite humbling to hear all the talk and stuff but also to remember we still have eight games to go and there are other players that are doing very well and they are also pushing for the individual award.

"But I’m grateful for what the people are saying about my performances this season.”

Chiefs will have eight games to play if the season is resumed in a potentially epic league race in which Sundowns could offer them the biggest challenge.