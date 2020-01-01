'Pogba will play a vital part' - Solskjaer says midfielder will get Man Utd chance despite missing out on starting spot at Tottenham

The midfielder was only among the substitutes for Friday's clash in north London but his manager insists it has no bearing on his long-term future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reiterated his belief that Paul Pogba is one of the best players in the world and insists he will get his chance back in the side in the coming weeks.

Pogba was only named among the substitutes in United’s first match back after the coronavirus shutdown against Tottenham on Friday.

The international has not featured for the Red Devils since Boxing Day because of persistent foot and ankle injuries that have restricted him to just eight appearances all season. But the unexpected break because of the coronavirus pandemic has given the midfielder extra time to full recover, and he is now ready to play a full part in the remaining weeks of the season.

More teams

When he has made it on the pitch the 27-year-old has struggled for consistency in a red shirt, with speculation over a potential transfer never far away.

His situation was complicated still further because of the increasingly fractious relationship between the club’s hierarchy and his agent Mino Raiola, who publicly criticised Solskjaer earlier this season.

and former club have been regularly linked with a move for the midfielder and his exclusion on Friday did little to quell those who feel Pogba’s future lays away from Old Trafford.

Solskjaer, though, was keen to play down such assertions and insists Pogba will soon get his chance.

“Paul Pogba is one of the best players in the world and he has been training hard, training well but I need to make sure I look after everyone,” the Norwegian told Sky Sports. “We have the , and Paul will gradually play more and a vital part."

Article continues below

Solskjaer also praised striker Marcus Rashford, who made news away from football this week after his lobbying of the United Kingdom government led to a U-turn as a food voucher scheme for vulnerable school children was extended beyond term time.

"When you are happy outside football, you will be happy on the pitch,” added Solskjaer.

"Marcus Rashford is a fine human being, a fine young man and he has been looking good in training. We will see the best from him.”