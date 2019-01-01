Pogba or Kante for Real Madrid? La Liga rival Aspas advises Blancos to sign neither

The Celta Vigo striker, who has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu himself in the past, believes Eden Hazard is the only target that makes sense

have been advised by rival Iago Aspas to steer clear of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante but raid the Premier League for forward Eden Hazard.

A domestic foe of the Blancos is among those keeping a close eye on the transfer talk which is building in heading towards the summer window.

The Santiago Bernabeu is expected to be a busy place, with Zinedine Zidane given license in which to freshen up a squad he has inherited for a second time.

Various targets are being mooted, with added creativity and midfield steel considered to figure prominently on the Madrid wish list.

Aspas, who has been linked with Real himself in the past, can understand the links to Belgian playmaker Hazard but does not consider moves for another Chelsea star or his fellow Frenchman at Manchester United to be necessary.

The Spain international told Radio Marca when quizzed on the mounting speculation: "I would sign Hazard because he'd be more affordable than Kylian Mbappe.

"Pogba or [N'Golo] Kante? Neither. They're not Real Madrid players.

"I like the midfield, which is now at its best.

"They have Dani Ceballos, who's an international but hasn't had continuity and, for example, I like Thiago Alcantara more than Pogba and Kante."

It could be that Aspas himself becomes the subject of more rumours in the coming weeks.

The 31-year-old frontman has remained a prolific presence in a struggling Celta side, with another 16 goals recorded this season.

It is the intention of the former forward to stay put, but he concedes that tough decisions may need to be made as his current employers sit two points above the Liga drop zone.

"I'm very comfortable and at home," Aspas said.

"Right now, I can't see myself wearing a shirt that's not Celta's. I've not thought about whether or not I would play in the Segunda because I don't think we're going down.

"I would discuss it with the club, but I'm not thinking about it."

Aspas is currently tied to a contract at Celta which is due to run until the summer of 2022.