'Pogba isn't going to be a Keane or Rooney' - Saha expects Man Utd star to stay and striker to be targeted

The former Red Devils frontman believes a fellow Frenchman will take on a more prominent role at Old Trafford in the 2021-22 campaign

Paul Pogba "isn't going to be a Roy Keane or a Wayne Rooney" for Manchester United, admits Louis Saha, but the French midfielder is expected to stick around at Old Trafford and take on a more prominent role.

Questions have continued to be asked of the 28-year-old's ongoing presence in English football amid struggles for consistency and regular exit hints from his agent Mino Raiola.

The World Cup winner is also only tied to terms with the Red Devils through to 2022, but an extension to that deal has been mooted and Saha expects a fellow countryman to stay put now that Bruno Fernandes has been drafted in to help carry a creative burden.

What has been said?

Former United and France striker Saha has told GentingBet: "I’m a big fan of Paul.

"To be honest some games, like last season, he was alone. He was without Bruno, without the players around him playing with full confidence. Now all those forward players have ambition and energy, now Paul has no excuse.

"He’s really a top player that we can ask a lot of because he’s able to do so much and provide so much for his team. Now it will be very important that his fitness will be totally right because he has been hit by Covid and a few injuries.

"I can’t wait to see him start the season with a proper pre-season, a proper set-up of tactics with the manager to give him the platform to go and destroy the season. This is the potential.

"Of course, I don’t like when it comes to speculation and his agent comes and talks instead of him. In so many ways it brings the attention back to Paul when he doesn’t need that, he needs to let his football talk. This is where, as a fan, you get frustrated because he sends the wrong image.

"That’s not him, I’m sure. I know him well and the guy is strong, he will hold his ground, he will show that he is passionate but he’s not going to show weaknesses or be influenced by anyone. That’s the kind of situation we have with him. But he’s super motivated on his own.

"Paul isn’t going to be a Roy Keane or a Wayne Rooney, that’s not the same style or personality and we can’t ask him to be someone else. He’s going to be Paul Pogba."

Will United bring in more assistance for Pogba?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to dip back into the transfer market this summer and further bolster a star-studded squad, with another centre-half and proven striker said to figure prominently on the Norwegian's wish list.

Saha expects a goalscorer to be targeted, saying amid ongoing talk of interest from United in the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane: "I think when you look at Harry Kane and Haaland, it’s two different profiles but they score goals.

"Haaland has a great future, he is a top striker and you can see he already has that fire in him so he will really help any side in this world because of that. He’s got the size, he’s got the speed, he’s got all the qualities you need to be a top striker.

"Harry is more about consistency, you know what he’s going to give you. He’s like a super striker, but a super team player as well. A captain in so many ways.

"So, yes, these guys can give a lot to Manchester United but again it depends on the strategy of the management with the transfers. If they want to win a championship these are the kind of players you have to get.

"The one player with 30 games and 30 goals it’s scary. When you have one of these kind of players with the youth we have in the side, my god, it’s scary."

