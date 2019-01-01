'Pogba doesn't want to be at Man Utd' - Transfer talk has turned Frenchman's head, says Neville

The former Red Devils defender believes links to the likes of Real Madrid have a World Cup-winning midfielder looking for a way out of Old Trafford

Paul Pogba does not want to be at , claims Gary Neville, with transfer talk and the influence of his agent, Mino Raiola, leading the -linked midfielder to have his head turned.

Questions have been asked of the Frenchman’s future throughout the 2018-19 campaign.

Struggles under Jose Mourinho sparked the exit rumours, with there seemingly no way that both men could continue working together at Old Trafford.

A change in the dugout delivered an initial reversal in fortune for United and Pogba, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reigniting the spark in a talismanic figure.

The 26-year-old has, however, endured another dip and Neville believes his days in could now be numbered, with his focus shifting amid reports of interest being shown from afar.

“I think he is world class,” former Red Devils defender Neville told Sky Sports.

“I don’t think he wants to be here, that’s his problem.

“I think his agent’s into him.

“I said two, three months ago when he was brilliant, he’s done brilliantly for Ole, by the way, he’s scored I think 11 goals, seven assists, but I honestly thought a couple of months ago we sat in this studio at the game and everything was brilliant about Paul Pogba and I said ‘I believe that it will resurface, the issues will resurface’.

“We know his agent, we know the influence he has on him, we know that Pogba has got his head turned by other clubs and he’s playing like somebody who’s had his head turned.

“He’s playing like somebody who doesn’t quite want to be here.

“The problem is if a player doesn’t want to be at a club and he has the influence that I think he has in the dressing room, I think the likes of [Jesse] Lingard, [Marcus] Rashford, [Anthony] Martial, I think they do come off him.

“And I think if he’s not quite at it and not raring to go, then it is a problem, it is a massive problem.”

Pogba is tied to a contract with United through to 2021, with that agreement including a 12-month extension option.

La Liga giants Real have hinted that they are prepared to make a summer move for his services, though, and big changes are expected at Old Trafford as a number of players come and go - with a 2-0 derby defeat to arch-rivals City further highlighting the need for a squad overhaul.