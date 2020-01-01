‘Pogba would disrupt balance of Juventus dressing room’ – Bianconeri already paying big for Ronaldo, says Amoruso

The ex-Bianconeri striker feels those in Turin should avoid bringing a World Cup winner back to the club, even if there is collective desire to do so

Paul Pogba could upset the dressing-room balance if he returns to from , according to Nicola Amoruso.

The Serie A champions continue to be linked with a bid for France star Pogba, who left Turin for United for a then-world record fee of £89 million ($111m) back in 2016.

The 27-year-old has been a reported Real Madrid target for many months but a move back to Italy, either to Juve or , has been mooted as an alternative if he is desperate to depart United.

More teams

Amoruso, though, does not think Juve would be wise to sign another player on a huge contract while Cristiano Ronaldo remains at the club.

The former striker, who won three titles with the Bianconeri, believes it unlikely Pogba will be able to secure a return to the Allianz Stadium.

Amoruso told Stats Perform: "He would be added value; he is a great champion. He knows the Juventus environment very well and he is widely loved here.

"But I don't think Juventus can afford to bring in a player earning at least €15m per season. They already have to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo's salary, and he is the best in the world with [Lionel] Messi.

"He would alter all the dressing room's balances. I don't see it being very likely. I guess there is the mutual will to find a potential agreement but, in reality, I think there are really slim chances."

Pogba has started only five Premier League games for United in 2019-20 due to injury problems.

Article continues below

However, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen to keep the midfielder at the club to forge a partnership with January signing Bruno Fernandes, who enjoyed an impressive start to his Old Trafford career before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich has told Sky Sports of the potential Pogba and Fernandes possess: “In terms of Paul Pogba, I’ve said in the past that I’d like to see him stay.

“Especially now with Fernandes doing so well, linking up with Pogba in midfield and Pogba being at his best, Manchester United will be a real force. I think you can see that quite clearly.”