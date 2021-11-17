Pogba agent Raiola strongly hints at Man Utd exit with 'December is the month of dreams' remark

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has strongly hinted that the midfielder is close to exiting Manchester United by declaring "December is the month of dreams".

Pogba is fast approaching the final six months of his contract at United, who are reportedly struggling to tie him down to fresh terms amid interest from a number of top European clubs.

Raiola has often been outspoken when it comes to his client's future, and has once again stirred the rumour pot ahead of the January transfer window.

What's been said?

Raiola has told Rai of the speculation surrounding Pogba: "December is the month of dreams… and I can’t stop dreams, but is better to not speak about Paul. If some former Man United players don’t speak about me and Paul, they won’t work anymore.

“It’s too early to speak about Paul Pogba’s contract. Let’s see what happens. I can’t stop anyone from dreaming Paul.”

