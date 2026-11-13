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Karim Malim
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Pochettino prepares for an unpleasant surprise: Bruno Fernandes shocks Manchester United at a critical time

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Manchester United have suffered a fresh blow concerning the future of their Portuguese captain Bruno Fernandes, after the midfielder rejected a second offer to renew his contract with the club. It is a development that threatens the continued presence of one of the team's most prominent stars at Old Trafford, and opens the door to the possibility of his departure for free at the end of the season, should the board fail to reach a new agreement with him.

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According to Britain's "Sky Sports", Fernandes has turned down a second offer from Manchester United to extend his stay at the club, despite the board's clear desire to keep him. His future now stands as one of the thorniest issues the club must resolve in the coming months.

United first tried to renew Fernandes's deal last summer, tabling an offer to the player who had signed his previous contract two years earlier. He rejected it. The scene then repeated itself with the second offer, deepening fears that he could walk away.

The Portuguese star's current contract expires at the end of this season. Under the regulations, that means he can open talks with clubs outside England from next January, paving the way for a free move in the summer should no agreement be reached over his future.

United do hold an option to extend his contract by a further year. That hands the club a vital card in the negotiations to keep their captain, and it blocks him from opening talks with foreign clubs in January over a free transfer at season's end.

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Al-Hilal were close to the sensational deal

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Offers from abroad are nothing new in Fernandes's United career. Back in June 2025, the player revealed he had rejected a huge bid from Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, who were ready to pay him a weekly wage approaching three times his current 250,000 pounds sterling.

The Saudi enticements went beyond personal terms. Al-Hilal were willing to hand United 100 million pounds sterling for their captain, yet Fernandes chose to stay at Old Trafford, preferring to continue his journey with the English club despite the sheer scale of the offer.

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His name was also linked with a move to Turkey's Galatasaray last August, amid reports that the club were ready to make an approach. United held firm, insisting their captain was not for sale at any price and leaving every possibility open over his future.

Rejecting both offers has not softened United's stance. The board still want him to stay, and talks between the two sides are expected to continue over the coming period in a bid to find a formula that satisfies player and club alike.

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Their desire to keep Fernandes rests on his technical and leadership value, as well as his pivotal role over recent seasons. He has become one of the players United lean on most to build attacks and create chances, and a captain who shoulders huge responsibility in the dressing room.

Pochettino enters the scene: a past that connects him with Fernandes

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Fernandes once enjoyed an exceptional campaign, picking up both the Football Writers' Association and Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year awards. His 21 assists in the Premier League set a record for the competition.

Matching those levels has proved beyond him this season. He has managed just four goals, among them a hat-trick against Ipswich Town last August in the match that still stands as United's only Premier League win this term, according to the report.

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The row over Fernandes's contract arrives just as United close in on appointing Argentina's Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager on Friday. He succeeds Michael Carrick, sacked on Thursday, in a move designed to shuffle the pack at the club.

Pochettino and the United star share an old, unfinished story. Fernandes admitted in 2019 that he had come close to joining Tottenham while the Argentine was in charge in London, only for Sporting Lisbon to block the deal. The player stayed in Portugal before later moving to United.

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So the English club now face two overlapping files: launching a new technical project under Pochettino, and keeping a captain whose contract is running down amid repeated rejected offers and the threat of fresh enticements from abroad. Fernandes's future could become one of the earliest and most decisive tests for the Argentine coach and the new board. Losing a player of his stature for nothing would be a blow the Red Devils' fans would find hard to forgive.

Written byKarim Malim

Sports content writer

I specialize in producing engaging sports articles and reports, as well as crafting distinctive digital content covering major events and top sports stars. I have extensive experience in conducting interviews and creating impactful journalistic stories, and I always strive to deliver accurate and reliable content that resonates with audiences and keeps up with their interests.

Since early childhood, football has been more than just a game to me; it has been a source of joy and entertainment. My earliest vivid football memory was watching the 1998 World Cup. Over time, this passion evolved into a profession, marking the beginning of my journey in sports content creation.

I began my professional career as a sports editor across several Arab platforms. I worked at Al-Tahrir newspaper and website from 2016 to 2020, and at Al-Fursan website during the same period. I also had a short experience with Dardasha website in 2017. Since 2020, I have been working as a sports editor at Kooora, where I cover major tournaments and follow the most important sporting events at the local, continental, and international levels.

My Story with Football

Among the players who inspired me the most throughout my journey are Gabriel Batistuta, Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, and the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

There have been many moments that shaped my love for football, including my disappointment after Argentina’s exit from the group stage in the 2002 World Cup, and my deep sadness over Egypt’s absence from the 2010 World Cup.

You can follow me on my social media platforms through the links below:

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