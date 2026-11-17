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Argentine Mauricio Pochettino has opened the door to an intriguing scenario concerning the future of the United States national team's coaching role, after revealing the manager he would advise to take on the job as his successor, as he prepares to embark on a new venture with Manchester United, where tough challenges await the Red Devils as they try to save their season from collapse.

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Pochettino didn't hesitate to put Pep Guardiola forward for the United States job. He insisted now is the ideal moment for the former Manchester City boss to try international football, even though the two parties haven't held any official talks.

The 54-year-old is preparing to wrap up his spell with the USMNT before starting at Manchester United, where he has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal running until June 2029.

His final game in charge of the US comes against Haiti in the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final. His side already lead comfortably after a 6-0 thrashing in the first leg in Miami.

In comments to reporters, reporters asked Pochettino whether Guardiola could succeed him. His answer was clear: he'd tell the Spaniard to take the job if the offer came.

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The former Tottenham and Chelsea manager said: "This is the perfect time to join the US federation. Everything is on the right track and heading in the right direction."

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He added: "Of course, it is worth it. You will find very good players there and wonderful people, and the players are capable of adapting to his style."

Guardiola, 55, is currently on a year-long sabbatical after leaving Manchester City last May, with speculation swirling over where he'll go next and whether he fancies a crack at international management.

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His name has cropped up among the candidates to replace Pochettino, but US Soccer have made no official contact with him yet. His future remains wide open.

Manchester United: an urgent rescue mission

Pochettino won't have long to savour the end of his international stint. A huge challenge awaits at Manchester United, who turned to him to replace Michael Carrick after a disastrous start to the season.

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United sacked Carrick after a run of dismal Premier League results. The team won just once in their first ten games and slumped to 18th on 8 points, deep in the relegation zone and far below what the club's history and supporters demand.

The Red Devils' problems don't stop at domestic football. In the Champions League they sit 17th in the league phase with 6 points, having won two and lost two.

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Their European campaign started brightly with a 4-0 win over Azerbaijan's Sabah. Then came a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid, followed by a heavy 4-1 loss to Como.

A thrilling 3-2 win over Roma in the fourth round steadied the ship somewhat. It hasn't eased the worries, though: United sit no more than two points clear of 25th place, the last spot that earns a place in the next stage.

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Pochettino's backroom staff have already moved to prepare the ground before he lands in England. Long-time assistant Jesús Pérez and goalkeeping coach Toni Jiménez have arrived, along with fitness coach Sebastiano Pochettino, the manager's 31-year-old son, to begin setting things up.

Pochettino confirmed the work had started before his arrival. His staff are racing against the clock to sort every detail so the team loses no time during the handover between coaching set-ups.

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He said: "They have gone there ahead of us and started preparing everything. As soon as we arrive on Wednesday, the work will be intense and non-stop. For me, it is not difficult. I think we are fully ready to make this quick transition."

His first Premier League test? Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. The opposition alone makes it daunting, and the game will offer an early read on whether the Argentine can change how Manchester United perform.

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Tough European nights follow too, starting with Sporting Lisbon on 25 November, before Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Villarreal.

As Pochettino closes his chapter with the United States, he leaves a heavyweight name in the frame to succeed him. His own battle at Old Trafford is entirely different: restore Manchester United's prestige and rescue their season before it's too late.