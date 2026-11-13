Pochettino leaves the USA in tears: “It’s a very sad decision, the most difficult decision of my career”

Mauricio Pochettino, who becomes Manchester United’s new manager after Michael Carrick’s sacking, leaves his post as head coach of the United States national team and cannot hold back the tears at a press conference.
In tears, Mauricio Pochettino said goodbye to his role as head coach of the United States national team as he prepared to take charge of Manchester United: "It's difficult to speak now. I'm a very emotional guy. It's a very sad decision, the most difficult decision of my career."
"But we are professionals and we are trying to fulfil our dreams," added the manager, who was born in 1972 and has coached Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham, Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea and, most recently, the USA.
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