'Pochettino doesn't want to sign anyone' - Lack of movement at Spurs no surprise to Redknapp

The former Tottenham boss believes a coach who has had to get creative while dealing with untimely absences is happy to work with what he has got

Mauricio Pochettino does not want to bring any fresh faces into his Tottenham squad despite a lack of movement in recent transfer windows, claims Harry Redknapp.

The Argentine was the only Premier League boss not to welcome any new arrivals during the summer of 2018.

He has admitted to being “open to improve” before the January deadline passes, but has countered those comments by saying he will not be spending for the sake of it.

An injury crisis which has the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli currently out of action was expected to force Pochettino’s hand, but there are no obvious targets in his sights.

Finding a frontman to compete with Kane when fully fit is nigh on impossible and Spurs have shown a willingness to look to their academy system, rather than the transfer market, for cover in other areas.

Former Tottenham manager Redknapp, when asked if additions should be expected in north London before the window slams shut on Thursday, told talkSPORT: “I don’t think Poch wants anyone.

“He’s not been desperate. People tell me they [the club] have come up with players but he likes a small squad and he’s happy. He feels like he’s got players there who can come in.

“Harry Kane is irreplaceable, obviously, but he’s lost very key players, you take three players like that out of any team…

“Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura have come in, there are not exactly fools, these are players that cost £20m or £30m, they are not cheap players.

“You would have still thought there is enough cover there to pick up a couple of more results, though.

“It’s difficult to replace people – where are you going to find a top-class player who is going to come in for just four and five weeks, but when Harry Kane is back fit you’ll be on the bench? It’s very difficult to find somebody.”

While happy to support Pochettino’s plans to work with those already at his disposal, Redknapp does believe that, despite claims to the contrary from the man at the Spurs helm, silverware is vital to a squad which has developed at an impressive rate over recent years.

He added: “Tottenham have got an incredible team and they have been decimated by injuries, but they do need a trophy for sure.

Article continues below

“I said this season they will definitely win a trophy, but it’s looking tougher now, there’s only one left they can win and that’s the Champions League.

“Fans will be disappointed, but at the same time they love the manager and quite rightly so. He’s done a great job there.

“But they do want to see a trophy on the sideboard sooner or later, it’s got to happen at some stage.”