'Please understand' - Orlando Pirates' Zinnbauer reveals shock return to Germany after Soweto Derby win

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer has confirmed he will return to Germany after leading Bucs to a 3-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs

"Please understand, it's family that's very, very close to me and me and the family, we speak about it not in the official [way], I'm sorry about this. I hope you understand it," Zinnbauer told the media.

MORE TO FOLLOW...