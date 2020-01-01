'Please tell Teko Modise I want my cupboard' - Orlando Pirates midfielder Ndlovu's mother

The 23-year-old player's parent has opened up his childhood having enjoyed some success at Maritzburg before moving to Bucs

midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu’s mother, Fisani Gracious Ndlovu, wants a cupboard from Bafana Bafana legend Teko Modise.

This is because the attacking midfielder drew an image of Modise on Fisani's cupboard in her house in Ashdown, KwaZulu Natal as an 11-year-old aspiring footballer.

At the time former and Pirates midfield maestro Modise was playing some of his best football in the Premier Soccer League ( ) having established himself as one of the top attacking midfielders in the country.

“Please tell Teko Modise I want my cupboard,” Fisani said in an interview with Far Post.

“One time I found Siphesihle had drawn a footballer on my cupboard and written Teko Modise when he was about 11. He loved Teko so much. That’s when I knew he was really passionate about the game.”

Fisani admitted she did not spare the proverbial rod in order to ensure that Siphesihle becomes a disciplined young man in KwaZulu-Natal, Ashdown.

“I never spared the rod – he knew I’d discipline him if ever he was mischievous. It gives me joy to see the young man he has grown to become," she added.

"A lot of his peers are finished now because of drugs and alcohol, but he used to listen."

This also helped Ndlovu develop into a disciplined and hardworking player during his time in the academy having previously played for Mgungundlovu Academy of Sport in Pietermaritzburg.

Ndlovu made his professional debut during the 2016/17 season and he went on to become the first-ever Maritzburg player to be crowned the PSL Player of the Month award.

His former coach at Maritzburg, Fadlu Davids discussed Ndlovu's qualities as a footballer with the duo having reunited at Pirates.

“He is a special player. He is an all-rounder, really good at both. He is so flexible," Davids told the same publication.

Ndlovu helped the Team of Choice to a club record-high fourth-place finish in the league in the 2017/18 campaign and he was named PSL Young Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season.

"You can play him on the left, on the right and on the centre based on how tactically you want to go at the opponent, whether to stop them or attack them. His understanding of the game is his main strength," Davids added.

Ndlovu was snapped up by Pirates from Maritzburg prior to the start of the 2019/20 season and he is looking to establish himself as a key player under Davids, who is the Bucs assistant coach.