‘Please Khoza, appoint McCarthy as Orlando Pirates coach’ – Furious fans after SuperSport United defeat

The Buccaneers suffered their sixth defeat of the season against Matsatsantsa to finish this campaign sixth on the league table

Orlando Pirates supporters have pleaded with the club management to hire Benni McCarthy after they wrapped up the Premier Soccer League season with a 2-0 defeat against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Monday.

The Buccaneers, who were reduced to 10 players in the second half after Happy Jele was sent off, succumbed to Fortune Makaringe’s own-goal in the first half before Ghampani Lungu notched the second for Matsatsantsa minutes after the second-half restart.

The defeat means Pirates failed to secure qualification for a Caf competition for next season as they missed out on a top-three finish, coming fifth on the 16-team table with 44 points from 30 matches.

The last time when Pirates, who reached the final of this season’s Confederation Cup final, failed to qualify for a Caf competition was in 2017 when they finished the PSL season in 11th position.

The latest result has left the Pirates faithful once again calling on club chairman Irvin Khoza to do away with Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids and bring on board, with immediate effect, the former Bafana Bafana striker, whose last stint was with PSL outfit AmaZulu.

Below is how the fans reacted on social media after the defeat.

Please Dr Irvin Khoza appoint Benni Mccarthy as @orlandopirates Head Coach @bennimccarthy17 with Immediate Effect 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/YIhlcHzC3G — Battalion 54 (@54Battalion) May 31, 2022

Absolute scenes when Benni McCarthy gets the job with Tugay as DOF! 😂 #Rovers — Martin Mathias (@RoversTil1die) May 30, 2022

Announce Benni McCarthy already @orlandopirates — Marv (@MarvinManele) May 30, 2022

We need u Benni McCarthy pic.twitter.com/7gr58D7u5Q — Lwando Jonas (@LwandoJonas2) May 31, 2022

🕯🕯🕯 For Benni McCarthy to be appointed Orlando pirates head coach#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/KI0pOFgCEt — Mmeli Nqubeko (@Gzzy_SMN) May 30, 2022

As Orlando Pirates supporters, we're tired shem. We WANT Benni Mccarthy to coach the team. — Modibe Vladimir Modiba (@mmodiba10) May 30, 2022

@orlandopirates announce Benni McCarthy or Dan Malesela!!!!!!! — Tshireletso (@Tshire_Lehobye) May 30, 2022

In the same breath, the agitated fans maintained their push to have the management fire co-coaches Ncikazi and Davids.

Ncikazi and Fadlu must leave our club man yoh 💔💔😫😫 — S.I.Y.A.B.O.N.G.A (@_SiyaNdlovu) May 30, 2022

Mandla Ncikazi should leave Pirates, first of all he's ruining my slip, secondly like dude how are you losing to a team that has no structure — Money Magnet God. (@HlaliHasMoney) May 30, 2022

One particular fan opined that the Pirates job was a huge task for Ncikazi and he should go back to Golden Arrows to “finish what he started there,” while another claimed the two South African coaches don’t have the experience to coach the Buccaneers.

Ncikazi must go back to Arrows and finish what he started there.. He had a good spell with them.. Pirates was to big for HIM ! — 𝐒 𝐓 𝐀 𝐑 𝐁 𝐎 𝐘. (@bhozalam05) May 30, 2022

Coaching @orlandopirates isn't easy you have to be more than a coach you have to be a father figure towards players, you have to guide them in and out of the field the are a lot of egos that need to be dealt with.. Ncikazi and David's don't have the experience to coach OP — 47 🇿🇦.✊🏿 (@Tshidiso47) May 31, 2022

Another supporter claimed he will stop supporting Pirates if the management decides to keep Ncikazi and Davids after the latest defeat to Matsatsantsa while another suggested the two have run out of ideas.

If Orlando Pirates decide to keep Ncikazi after this....im the one who's leaving the club!! pic.twitter.com/H5zAYtQu6s — Umjita Ongenankinga😏 (@Sp_October) May 30, 2022

Mandla Ncikazi and @FDavids10 are out of ideas, Ndah playing as a left back.. .?? pic.twitter.com/28N1R3LXJt — 𝗧𝗨𝗠𝗘𝗟𝗢 𝗠𝗢𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗕𝗔 (@The_Real_Tumelo) May 30, 2022

However, another set of supporters believes Pirates should stick with Ncikazi and Davids, insisting they are building a great team for next season.

Orlando Pirates must NOT fire coach Mandla Ncikazi, he is building a strong team for next season#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/T5CJFoeDIE — Vuyisile Ka Mangxola (@Vuyi_Mangxola) May 30, 2022

Ncikazi and Davids are going to evolutionise @orlandopirates . Keep them for 3 more years. 😍 — Valar Morghulis©️ (@DiegoSaidSo) May 31, 2022

Mandla Ncikazi's contract should be extended, i believe he's going to make Orlando Pirates the best team in the PSL if they allow him to buy players from Woolworths. pic.twitter.com/Vv3kQi87AB — CHRIS (@ChrisSentsomedi) May 30, 2022

This supporter claimed Ncikazi and Davids deserve a five-year contract extension.

Orlando Pirates must give Mandla Ncikazi a 5 years contract🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/U54QKWxpVT — Sanele Dlamini (@Saneleb26) May 30, 2022

The 44-year-old McCarthy led AmaZulu to the group stage of the 2021-22 Caf Champions League in their debut season before exiting the competition.



He also won the MTN8 during his time as Cape Town City coach.

Article continues below

McCarthy, who left Usuthu, on March 25, 2022, played for Pirates at the end of his career between 2011-13, where he managed 24 appearances and scored 10 goals and is also Bafana Bafana’s all-time top scorer with 31 goals.

Should McCarthy take charges of Pirates? Share your thoughts in the comment box below.