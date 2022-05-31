‘Please Khoza, appoint McCarthy as Orlando Pirates coach’ – Furious fans after SuperSport United defeat
Orlando Pirates supporters have pleaded with the club management to hire Benni McCarthy after they wrapped up the Premier Soccer League season with a 2-0 defeat against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Monday.
The Buccaneers, who were reduced to 10 players in the second half after Happy Jele was sent off, succumbed to Fortune Makaringe’s own-goal in the first half before Ghampani Lungu notched the second for Matsatsantsa minutes after the second-half restart.
The defeat means Pirates failed to secure qualification for a Caf competition for next season as they missed out on a top-three finish, coming fifth on the 16-team table with 44 points from 30 matches.
The last time when Pirates, who reached the final of this season’s Confederation Cup final, failed to qualify for a Caf competition was in 2017 when they finished the PSL season in 11th position.
The latest result has left the Pirates faithful once again calling on club chairman Irvin Khoza to do away with Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids and bring on board, with immediate effect, the former Bafana Bafana striker, whose last stint was with PSL outfit AmaZulu.
Below is how the fans reacted on social media after the defeat.
In the same breath, the agitated fans maintained their push to have the management fire co-coaches Ncikazi and Davids.
One particular fan opined that the Pirates job was a huge task for Ncikazi and he should go back to Golden Arrows to “finish what he started there,” while another claimed the two South African coaches don’t have the experience to coach the Buccaneers.
Another supporter claimed he will stop supporting Pirates if the management decides to keep Ncikazi and Davids after the latest defeat to Matsatsantsa while another suggested the two have run out of ideas.
However, another set of supporters believes Pirates should stick with Ncikazi and Davids, insisting they are building a great team for next season.
This supporter claimed Ncikazi and Davids deserve a five-year contract extension.
The 44-year-old McCarthy led AmaZulu to the group stage of the 2021-22 Caf Champions League in their debut season before exiting the competition.
He also won the MTN8 during his time as Cape Town City coach.
McCarthy, who left Usuthu, on March 25, 2022, played for Pirates at the end of his career between 2011-13, where he managed 24 appearances and scored 10 goals and is also Bafana Bafana’s all-time top scorer with 31 goals.
Should McCarthy take charges of Pirates? Share your thoughts in the comment box below.