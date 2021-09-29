'Please help us' - AFC Leopards turn to fans, members in bid to dodge Fifa ban

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side AFC Leopards have planned a September 30 fundraiser in order to help offset their financial commitments.

The club has reached out to its members and fans to help the club raise money, part of which will be used to pay former players who reported the local giants to Fifa.

Fundraiser set for Thursday

"AFC Leopards SC invite fans, members and well-wishers to a major fundraiser to be held on September 30, 2021," the club posted on its social media pages.

"The fundraiser will be held at the United Kenya Club from 5.00 pm and will be presided over by Cabinet Secretary for Devolution, Eugene Wamalwa."

This is to help raise the required funds to offset pending financial commitments in order to avoid looming sanctions from the world football governing body, FIFA



You can send your contributions to



PAYBILL : 196464



ACCOUNT: FUNDRAISER

According to AFC Leopards' administration, the fundraiser will help the club stabilise as they hope to regain their past glory as local giants.

"The club’s national executive committee led by Dr Dan Shikanda is appealing to fans and members to turn up in large numbers and donate whatever amount they have so as to return the club to its glory," the club added.

"The funds will also be used to fulfil the club’s promise of prioritising the welfare of the playing and technical bench who, on Sunday, gallantly kicked off the 2021/2022 season with a 1-0 victor over defending champions Tusker.

"This group of players are our heroes, and we have a duty of ensuring they are well taken care of. With your support, we shall keep our promise."

Assistant coach Tom Juma said they will be destined for success should the financial issues be resolved at the club: "Once we address the financial issues then we will perform well. Even the teams that finished above us last season are well-financed, the likes of Tusker, KCB, and Bandari," the tactician stated.

Against Tusker, AFC Leopards had to field a new-look side after 17 of their players left during the offseason.

Following the departure of Benjamin Ochan, Austin Odhiambo, Bienventure Shaka, Boniface Wafula, Clyde Senaji, Collins Lusaka, Elvis Baranga, Fabrice Mugheni, Hansel Ochieng, Harrison Mwendwa, Robinson Kamura, Said Tsuma, Sellasie Otieno, John Oyemba, Eugene Mukangula, Ezekiel Owade, and Jafari Owiti, Ingwe had to fall back on their junior players for the season-opening game.

Leopards' next game will be against KCB, who were defeated 2-0 by Gor Mahia courtesy of two goals from Benson Omala.