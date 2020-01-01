'Playing with Reus is special' – Real Madrid loanee Reinier admits to being long-time Dortmund fan

The Brazilian wonderkid watched BVB growing up and is excited at having the chance to play for the club

On-loan youngster Reinier says having the opportunity to play alongside Marco Reus is “very special” having grown up watching the international in action for giants on TV.

The 18-year-old joined Dortmund in August on a two-year loan through to June 2022, just six months after joining from Flamengo.

The teenager failed to break into Real's senior squad following his winter transfer, despite scoring twice in three outings for reserve side Castilla, so hopes his move to Germany will enable him to gain some valuable first-team experience.

Reinier says he regularly tuned into Dortmund games while growing up in , with Reus starring alongside the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Robert Lewandowski.

Aubameyang and Lewandowski have since moved on from the club of course, but Reinier is excited at the opportunity to wear the black and yellow shirt alongside Reus.

"When I was younger, I watched a lot of Borussia games in Brazil,” he told Ruhr Nachrichten.

“I was impressed by their fast game, how they switched [play]. With Reus or Aubameyang and Lewandowski it was always powerful.

"That's why I'm particularly happy that I'm still on the pitch with Reus. That is something very special for me."

The midfielder also revealed Dortmund were among those who were keen on signing him from Flamengo at the start of the year, so hopes to repay their faith in him now that he has belatedly made the move to Westfalenstadion.

"Dortmund were already interested when I was still in Brazil,” he added.

“That made me very happy at the time, because BVB is very much appreciated by many in Brazil. It didn't work out then, so I then joined Real Madrid.

“But when they enquired about me again, I didn't have to think twice.

“Dortmund is a great opportunity for me, it's a big project and definitely the right choice.”

Reinier made his Dortmund debut as a substitute in the 5-0 German Cup win at Duisburg on 15 September and has since made a further three appearances off the bench for Lucien Favre’s side.