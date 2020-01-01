‘Playing for Lens my childhood dream’ – Ex-Chelsea winger Kakuta

The Congolese wideman has joined the Pas-de-Calais outfit where he previously played at youth level

Former player Gael Kakuta has admitted playing for Lens has been a childhood dream for him after joining them on loan from .

The 29-year-old DR Congo international was on the books of Les Sang et Or between 1999 and 2007 as a youth player before moving to Chelsea, where his senior career kicked off.

He was not a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge, making just 16 appearances in six years, and spent time on loan at seven different clubs before joining in 2015.

Kakuta has also played for Hebei Fortune in and Spanish clubs Deportivo La Coruna and .

“After I left, I continued to follow Lens. I have always kept in touch with my friends I have known here, players and employees.” Kakuta said on the Lens website.

“This is where it all started. I always wanted to play with the Lens first team. It was my childhood dream.

"This club has always been in my heart and Bollaert-Delelis is a stadium that makes you dream! I did not hesitate as soon as I got the Lens proposal. No matter which club approached me, it was Lens and nothing else.”

Lens are returning to for the first time since 2015 after they finished second in the second division in the abruptly-ended season and coach Franck Haise is thrilled to have Kakuta, who he says will be an “important element”, at the squad.

“We really wanted Gael to join us. He has qualities and experience of the highest level. The most recent being that of Ligue 1 with Amiens,” Haise said.

“He also wanted to join us. Now make way for the field! We will expect a lot from Gael, but not only from him. Not everything will rest on his shoulders. It will be an important element for us.

“He is a creative player capable of making others play, of creating differences. He is comfortable in the broken phases. We need experienced players who are decisive and able to manage the pace of a match. We expect this from Gael."

Lens president Arnaud Pouille was equally pleased to have Kakuta, saying negotiations were lengthy with Amiens, but in the end worth it.

“It is a great satisfaction to be able to welcome Gael. The discussions were long, which is normal for a player of this quality,” Pouille said.

“We would like to emphasise the attitude very worthy of Gael. Between his determination to join us and get involved in our project and respect for Amiens SC, he demonstrated real values.

“The story is beautiful, that of a young man trained at La Gaillette that we hadn't managed to keep at the time. He will be able to bring to our group his high-level experience and all his technical abilities."

"We are really delighted to welcome him and wish him to accomplish beautiful things in our colours. "