Playing at the World Cup is enough motivation for Super Eagles – Musa

Playing at the 2022 Fifa World Cup is enough motivation for the Super Eagles ahead of Tuesday’s qualifier against Cape Verde, says Ahmed Musa.

The three-time African kings take on the Blues Sharks at the Teslim Balogun Stadium – needing at least a draw to reach the third round.

For Bubista’s men, they must upset Gernot Rohr’s men to book their place in the next phase – where Africa’s representatives to Qatar will be selected.

Ahead of the crunch fixture billed for Lagos, Nigeria’s record cap holder claimed his team’s ambition is to ensure victory stays unchanged, stating that his teammates are buoyed by the prospect of featuring in the quadrennial global football showpiece.

“The Fifa World Cup is the biggest stage for every professional football player. They all want to be there; you don’t need any more motivation than that,” said the Fatih Karagumruk player.

“We said after the match with Liberia in Tangier on Saturday that we will not be going for a draw against Cape Verde. Nothing has changed.”

Due to the magnitude of the encounter, there is high pressure on Rohr’s men to win after they lost 1-0 to the Central African Republic in their last home fixture.

Even at that, Musa says the Super Eagles can contain the pressure against the visitors.

“There will always be all kinds of pressure when you are out there on the football field, as a professional sportsman or woman,” he continued.

“You just must have strong fibre to cope with the pressure from everywhere, focus on getting the result and get the job done.





“Pressure is never an excuse not to put out your best; sometimes, it helps you to get beyond your level best.”

Echoing this optimism is coach Rohr who is upbeat about the Super Eagles’ chances of completing a double against Cape Verde.

“We have a job on our hands and that is to win tomorrow. It is important to win so as to be sure of where you will be at the end of the day,” the German said.

“We are top of the table now and a win keeps us there and sends us to the final knockout round.

“I really don’t think we are under any pressure. We have 12 points, two more than the opponents.

“They are the ones with the big pressure to come out and look for a win. Our approach for tomorrow will be to win. The players are looking forward to doing that.”