Playing at Orlando Pirates’ home ground no problem for Kaizer Chiefs - Ngcobo

The retired Amakhosi striker speaks about the PSL log leaders’ new home ground for the remainder of this term

Former striker Sthembiso Ngcobo says playing at Orlando Stadium used by bitter rivals, , will not affect the Premier Soccer League ( ) log leaders.

The Soweto-based stadium has been chosen as Amakhosi’s home ground when the 2019/20 PSL season gets underway next month.

Gauteng clubs were not given their normal home grounds to avoid having an advantage over their PSL counterparts from other provinces.

‘Mapholoba’ also believes coach Ernst Middendorp’s troops have to ensure they lift a trophy and avoid being seen as a generation that has failed to bring silverware at Naturena.

“I don’t see it as a disadvantage at all. In fact, I think it is a good thing for them. Imagine them taking photos inside that change room after they have won the league,” Ngcobo told Phakaaathi.

“The players will want to have that memory so this should push them to work even harder to get the league.”

The former , and hitman has urged the current generation to focus on their own race and not look at the reigning PSL champions , who are four points behind but with a game in hand.

“It is uncommon for the club to be without a trophy for so long and the players know that it will forever reflect badly on their generation if they don’t win anything,” he added.

“They have a serious chance this time around and they must not let it slip.

"I know Sundowns are more experienced but if they focus on their own race, they can do it.”

Meanwhile, Amakhosi have 48 points at the summit after playing 22 matches compared to 21 matches for coach Pitso Mosimanes’ troops when the season was halted in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Soweto giants are set to face Gavin Hunt’s Clever Boys in the league on two occasions as they look to end the trophy drought they have endured since the 2014/15 campaign.

Chiefs will host Wits, Stellenbosch, the Brazilians as well as at Orlando Stadium but the Chilli Boys were also allocated Orlando Stadium as their home venue.

With Sundowns set to face Wits in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals next weekend, their league match against the Buccaneers will be staged at Dobsonville Stadium, a home ground they share with for the remainder of the season.