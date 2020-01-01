Playing again this season would be a 'bonus' for Mamelodi Sundowns' Morena as he returns to training

The Downs utility player was injured five months ago but is back at training hoping to finish the season playing

midfielder Thapelo Morena says he will not be upset if he fails to recover on time in the event the Premier Soccer League ( ) season resumes.

The 26-year-old sustained a serious ankle injury during a Nedbank Cup Round of 32 1-0 win over SuperSport United in February, leaving him requiring surgery.

But he has been making progress in his recovery and joined the Sundowns squad at a training camp in Rustenburg where he is having light workouts.

More teams

Had football in not been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Morena was sure to miss the rest of the season but now there is a possibility he could finish the campaign playing.

The resumption of the PSL current season is yet to be announced but the full-back-cum-winger is not worried about missing out of the remainder of Downs' bid for a third straight league title and Nedbank Cup.

“With me delivering what I did for the season I thought I wanted to give more but unfortunately the injury and most importantly for me I just wanted to deliver to the team and do my level best,” said Morena as per Sowetan Live.

“That’s why even now I put my head straight and say, ‘You know what, if I come earlier it’s a bonus to the team and if I take longer it’s still okay because it’s just a few games to play now and the season closes’. But for the new season, I will definitely be back, ready and fully fit.

“For now I’m just taking it easy as it comes and it’s just a matter of making sure that I fully heal. And like I said, if I come back this season it’s going to be a bonus for me also, but if not it’s OK – I will be looking to start the new season.”

Before being injured, Morena had featured in 29 games across all competitions this season, scoring five goals and making eight assists.

The hope of him taking part in Sundowns' remaining nine PSL games and Nedbank Cup semi-finals this season is because he has recovered faster than expected.

“So everything has gone according to plan, I’m getting there and getting a bit stronger and I’m happy also to be back in camp with the rest of the guys. You know this feeling, it’s been a while not having it,” Morena said.

Article continues below

“For me I think the support I had and being strong mentally and taking good care of myself, making sure that whatever I had to do I have to do it, I saw myself coming back quickly from it.

“We’re getting used to the training, the environment, to getting back to the field and having that fun again. The first three days were a bit difficult.”

Also injured at Downs is Mauricio Affonso who is recovering in his native while Oupa Manyisa also had his season disturbed by injury.