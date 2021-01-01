'Players of this level, I prefer they are with us' - French FA president wants Mbappe to stay at PSG

The FFF chief is hopeful that the World Cup winner will snub a summer transfer and continue to shine at Parc des Princes for the foreseeable future

French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet has admitted that he wants to see Kylian Mbappe stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe enjoyed another stellar individual campaign at Parc des Princes in 2020-21 as he hit 42 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions.

The 22-year-old helped PSG win a Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions double in the process, but his future remains up in the air as he edges towards the final year of his current contract.

What's been said?

Le Graet has now come out to express his hope that Mbappe snubs a summer transfer in favour of extending his stay in Paris.

The FFF doesn't want Ligue 1 to lose a player of his calibre, as he told Le Parisien: "I want him to stay in France, and at PSG. He is young, and PSG still have many challenges to meet.

"It does not concern me directly, but players of this level, I prefer that they are with us.

"My preference is very clear, and in my opinion, it is even better to stay."

Former UEFA president Michel Platini has also hailed Mbappe's impact on French football while comparing him to multiple Ballon d'Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The France legend told L'Equipe: "Mbappe is really complete. He has a left foot and a right foot, is smart, and very, very quick to start. Plus, he's got his head on his shoulders."

"It is also true that he has the chance to evolve at a time when we let him run. Today, football protects players like Mbappe, Messi or Ronaldo.

"They are rarely injured by other players."

Who has Mbappe been linked with?

Real Madrid has been mooted as the most likely next destination for Mbappe should he end up leaving PSG, with the Spanish giants reportedly weighing up a lucrative bid for his services.

Liverpool are also being credited with an interest in the World Cup winner, who has previously expressed his admiration towards the Merseyside club and their current manager Jurgen Klopp.

What has Mbappe said about his future?

Mbappe gave the clearest indication yet that he is open to signing a renewal at Parc des Princes after being named the Ligue 1 Player of the Season following PSG's final game of the season against Brest.

"Everyone knows I have a deep connection to the club," he said. "What I want is to win, and for there to be a solid project around me. It is the most important. I eat and live football and the sports project is very important.

"We will discuss with the club and we will see what will happen. Either way, I've always been happy here. I understand that everyone is waiting for my answer. We’ll do things in order."

Le Graet on Mbappe's potential participation in the Olympics

Mbappe has also revealed that he harbours ambitions to play at the Olympic Games, which are due to take place in Tokyo after the conclusion of Euro 2020 in July.

Le Graet is planning to sit down with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and club sporting director Leonardo to discuss the possibility of the striker playing at both events.

"The player has not yet said no. And neither has PSG," he said. "I will discuss again with Mbappe during the Euros, and then I will speak with Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo.

"But I think the player wants to be present in Japan."

