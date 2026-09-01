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South Africa, Thabo SenongBackpagepix
Kingsley Kobo

Platinum FC coach Thabo Senong calls on South African players to explore opportunities in Zimbabwe’s PSL – ‘The narrative that players are not taken care of here is changing’

Premier Soccer League
FC Platinum
T. Senong
South Africa
R. Letsholonyane
Kaizer Chiefs
Highlanders
Sekhukhune United
1. Division

The former Bafana Bafana assistant coach has issued a rallying cry to South African footballers, encouraging them to look beyond their own borders for career progression. Currently enjoying a successful start to his tenure in Zimbabwe, the tactician believes the neighbouring league is quickly becoming a premier destination for talent across the continent.

Thabo Senong is currently making waves in Zimbabwe’s PSL at the helm of FC Platinum, where he is working alongside former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana midfield legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane.

Despite a brief delay in starting their official duties due to paperwork, the South African duo has hit the ground running with a perfect record.

They secured a 1-0 victory over Agama FC in a domestic fixture before following it up with a 2-0 win against Blackrock FC in the Munhumutapa Challenge Cup Round of 16.

Speaking on the rapid development of the league, Senong told FARPost: “For sure, the league is becoming a very good and interesting product,” he said.

“If you look at how clubs are taking care of players, that tells you a lot because the game belongs to the players.”

“If we, as the leadership, as football administrators and the technical teams, take care of players, then it will attract players from everywhere.”

“You look at the West Africans that are already coming in, the neighbouring countries around Zimbabwe, Malawi, and you have Eswatini players here as well.”

A central theme of Senong’s message is the improvement of player welfare, which he believes is the key to the league’s burgeoning appeal.

“I would urge players to open themselves up to opportunities outside the borders. If you get a chance to come to Zimbabwe, take it.”

“The narrative that players are not taken care of here is changing. Clubs are now looking after players properly and the league is becoming a very good product,” he said.


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