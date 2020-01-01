Plans against Kaizer Chiefs' tactics revealed by Swallows FC captain

The former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star has identified Amakhosi’s strengths and how the Dube Birds can counter them

Swallows FC captain Lebohang Mokoena has revealed how they are plotting against in Tuesday’s Premier Soccer League ( ) showdown at Dobsonville Stadium.

It will be the first Soweto derby clash between the two sides since March 2015, when Chiefs won 3-0 away from home on their way to claiming that season’s PSL title, which was their last.

The reverse fixture had ended 1-1 in October 2014 as Swallows went on to be relegated from the PSL.

Now on their return to the top-flight league, Swallows are high-flying and unbeaten in their four league games so far and are placed second on the table.

They face a struggling Chiefs side but Mokoena has warned his teammates against underestimating their opponents while also explaining how they will subdue Chiefs.

“This will be a tough game. Chiefs want to get a win to boost their confidence and we can’t underestimate them,” said Mokoena as per Sun Sport.

“We should stop them from creating crosses and guard against the second ball. They’re also deadly on set-piece, so we need to be prepared for anything they will throw on us.”

The Chiefs strengths Mokoena has identified were what largely drove Amakhosi last season when they finished the campaign second on the table.

But Swallows, who have won two matches and drawn as many, while keeping clean sheets in their last three games, could pull off an upset over 11th-placed Chiefs judging by their form.

“We scored in three games. It’s only against Galaxy that we couldn’t find the back of net. We created chances but couldn’t finish them,” Mokoena said.

“I’m happy we didn’t concede. Credit should go to our goalkeeper [Virgil Vries] and the defence. In fact, the whole team did well in our past four games.”

Mokoena is one of the battle-hardened players in the Swallows side and has previously tasted the Soweto derby while he was playing for .

Having also played for underlines his experience, while the likes of defender Sifiso Hlanti and midfielder Ruzaigh Gamildien are also other Swallows players who have played PSL football for a long time.