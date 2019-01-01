Devan hails extraordinary PJ City comeback against TFC

The Super League newcomers produced the biggest shock of the 2019 season after coming from 3-0 down to claim an incredible win at Kuala Terengganu.

Fresh from claiming their first big scalp in the since their promotion from the Premier League with that 1-0 victory over , FC continues to take a step towards the right direction and carry on with their momentum to claim a second straight win.

The 5-3 win achieved over FC was not without its doubts. At half time, PJ City were trailing three behind and looking like the opportunity to build on the massive win over Pahang had evaporated. But a different City side come out in the second half and blasted TFC aside to completely turn the match on its head.

Head coach K. Devan was quick to praise the recovery made by the team, who could have easily gave up after what had transpired in the first half. The experienced trainer was delighted with the response showed by his team in the second period and praised the particular contributions of Pedro Henrique and Washington Brandao.

"In the first half we conceded 3 goals in a short period of time because we haven't settled down yet. But we regained our composure and in fact, started to create chances at the end of the first half. We were looking for a quick goal in the second half that could spark our way back. So when the first goal came, it was very important for the mental state of the team.

"On another day, this result doesn't happen against Terengganu at their home stadium. But such is football that sometimes, the extraordinary happens and this is one of it. We know Terengganu have played a lot of matches and that they could be tired. We were more fresh and I only asked from the players to work harder in the second half.

"Our previous imports were injured and we played without any attacking import in the last three matches in the first round. So when these two come in, there's no denying that we had a boost in attack. We beat Pahang and Terengganu, which proved their quality and hopefully now we can gain more confidence from these wins," said Devan in the post-match press conference.

Henrique grabbed a brace in the match while Brando scored one goal as City flummoxed a bewildered TFC. The win maintains City's position in 9th place but they have got themselves closer to TFC, Melaka and FC after 13 matches played.

Devan's team will welcome 11th placed at Petaling Jaya Munincipal Council Stadium on Friday which will give them a very good chance to extend their winning run to three matches and help them move up the Super League standings.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram