Pitso Mosimane wins another award in Saudi Arabia amid uncertain future

Al Ahli coach Pitso Mosimane has been named the Saudi Yelo League Coach of the Month for May, his second such award of the season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Mamelodi Sundowns trainer finished the season in the second tier on a high with Al Ahli being crowned champions. This was after they had earned automatic promotion to the top-flight league with four games remaining.

Although Al Ahli dropped points in the 2-1 defeat by Al Arabi and the 0-0 draw with Al Hazm in their last match of the campaign, it was a successful month of May for Mosimane whose side also won the other three games.

In the end, they finished the season four points clear at the top of the table.

WHAT MOSIMANE SAID: “Thank you, I appreciate the award for the second month,” said Mosimane.

“God teaches us to appreciate little things, because one day after they add up, we will look back and realise that they were big things.

“Sometimes it is just little things that make one happy. Always appreciate and be humble about the little [you have] been given.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The May gong was Mosimane’s second of the season after he won it in March. But amid the success, the South African is reportedly on his way out of the club.

Al Ahli have been talking to Romanian coach Razvan Lucescu and they are also said to have contacted Massimiliano Allegri, the current Juventus head coach.

The Al Ahli exit rumours have seen Mosimane being linked with Kaizer Chefs where Arthur Zwane is facing an uncertain future.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOSIMANE? The former Al Ahly coach has just finished the season with his Saudi side and waits to learn his fate.