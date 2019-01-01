Pitso Mosimane: Why must Quinton Fortune coach Bafana Bafana?

Mosimane has criticized Baxter for overlooking local-based coaches in his preparation for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has raised concerns against the appointment of former Bafana Bafana midfielder Quinton Fortune as Stuart Baxter's assistant.

The Premier Soccer League ( ) winning coach says Baxter must have looked at the likes of assistant coach Fadlu Davids because Fortune didn’t want to play for the national team.

"Quinton Fortune didn’t want to play for Bafana Bafana neh? He said he wanted to go to America. You guys forget quickly and then he must be the coach?,” asked Mosimane.

With Shaun Bartlett currently contracted to , Baxter is reportedly lining up Fortune to join his technical team and will work together with U17 mentor Molefi Ntseki.

"Why must Quinton Fortune coach Bafana Bafana? And you can quote me on that‚ no problem‚” continued Mosimane.

"He didn’t want to play for Bafana Bafana because he wanted to go to America‚ I remember that. Suddenly, his name pops up. I don’t have anything against him but how patriotic are we?

"He made a success at Man United. He is a legend and I envy his CV but I am talking about the football side and on the coaching side I can talk," he added.

“I don’t think he deserves a chance... why? We give him a chance because he played in or for Bafana Bafana and you are decorated‚ no. There are good coaches like Fadlu Davids‚ don’t you think he can do the job? He is a good coach and there are so many coaches who can do the job,” continued the Masandawana boss.

"I think Gavin Hunt can do the job also‚ he can help Stuart because he is a top coach. I took Gavin and Steve Khompela while I was the coach of Bafana because I am not afraid of the names,” said the former Bafana coach.

Moreover, Mosimane said he has worked with many good coaches but has praised his right-hand man Manqoba Mngqithi.

"I know what I do. People can say what‚ but I am the one who is in charge because the results are on me. I have evolved this team. I worked with Alex Bapela and Zipho (Dlangalala) and the Dutch coach who was with (Johan) Neeskens,” he added.

"I brought Manqoba to help me. Manqoba is the only assistant coach who has actually won a trophy. Then I saw one intelligent boy who was the Sundowns U19; coach Rulani Mokwena, who won the Kay Motsepe with Percy Tau and I said this is good. He came in and we won the league and the Caf . We have good local coaches,” concluded Mosimane.

Baxter's Bafana have been drawn in Group D at the (Afcon), which kicks off on June 21 in .

will begin their Afcon campaign against Cote d'Ivoire in Cairo, before meeting Namibia and as they look to reach the knockout stages.