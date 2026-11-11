Pitso Mosimane warns Bafana Bafana stars they have to fight for their jerseys: 'We don't have a Lionel Messi as the boss of the team'

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The South Africa head coach has sent a clear message to his squad, insisting that past achievements and big names will not be enough to secure a starting spot under his leadership. As his squad prepares for a crucial double-header in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the veteran tactician is demanding a high level of consistency from every individual.

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No guarantees for established stars

The honeymoon period for South Africa’s returning heroes appears to be over as Pitso Mosimane lays down the law for his Bafana Bafana squad.

Mosimane is currently integrating returning World Cup players like Lyle Foster, who is back in the fold after a transition period with MLS outfit Houston Dynamo, alongside Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Thalente Mbatha.

“You have to have the mentality to want the jersey because when you have the jersey, keep it. Don’t give it to somebody else. But there are things that are beyond what you want to do, like injuries,” Mosimane told the media during Bafana’s first training session at Milpark Stadium, as reported by FarPost. The coach’s comments set a competitive tone for the week ahead, suggesting that the starting eleven for the Orlando Amstel Arena clash on Friday is far from settled. With competition for places heating up, the players are under no illusions about what is required to remain in the plans of a manager who has won titles across the continent.

The Messi comparison and player influence

To further emphasize his point, Mosimane used the example of global icons to illustrate why his current squad must remain humble and hardworking.

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The 62-year-old coach noted that even the world's most talented players, such as Jude Bellingham, have to prove their worth to their managers after returning from setbacks. He pointed to Bellingham’s impact for England as a benchmark for how a player should re-establish their importance to a team. Mosimane believes that unless a player is as "boss" of a team as Messi, they must respect the teammates who performed well in their absence. This philosophy ensures that the squad remains harmonious and that players currently in form are not unfairly cast aside for returning stars who might be lacking match sharpness or rhythm.

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“We are not yet in a position where we have a Lionel Messi as the boss of the team, to say we have to make sure that we pave the way because this guy is so much more influential than others. Yes, Kylian Mbappe and them are influential, and week in, week out, they show how they are. When they are fit and ready. You saw Jude Bellingham, he had injuries and all that, but went to the World Cup, and he showed the coach Thomas Tuchel that he deserves to be back, and there are no arguments in that space when you can do what Bellingham did in the World Cup,” Mosimane added, highlighting the professional standard he expects from his charges.

Earning the right to represent the nation

The tactical focus for the upcoming fixtures against Kenya is clearly centred on intensity and merit. Mosimane is balancing the return of experienced heads with the emergence of inform players like Iqraam Rayners, who has caught the coach's eye with his recent displays. The manager’s willingness to stick by Ime Okon, despite the defender's struggles for minutes in the 2. Bundesliga with Hannover 96, shows that he does value specific tactical profiles, but he reiterated that such faith must be repaid on the pitch. The message is simple: no one is bigger than the team, and every training session is an audition for the next international cap.

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As the squad prepares for the journey to Nairobi following the home leg, Mosimane wants to see a group that respects the competition within the roster.

“So, everyone has an opportunity to be back, but we don’t just bring you back because you were part of that 2026 FIFA World Cup team. We still have to check if you are playing and if you are at the level at which you were playing before, and the contribution that you are giving your team. It’s very important. It’s good to give Lyle Foster a chance. Iqraam Rayners is also doing well, let’s be honest. It is not about paving ways for names and surnames, no. I have to be honest and give the boys a fair chance to play and to make them aware that if you work hard, you will keep the jersey,” the coach concluded. With these words ringing in their ears, the Bafana stars know exactly where they stand ahead of the crucial qualifying window.